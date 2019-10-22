A Survivor’s Story: Carol Davidson

Born in New Jersey, Carol Davidson now lives in Punta Gorda and spends her summers in Maine.
When were you diagnosed and at what age?
I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010 at 68 years old. I was shocked, as there is no history of cancer in my family and most of my ancestors lived long lives.
I was diagnosed locally. After my biopsy, I received a call Friday at 5 p.m. from the surgeon telling me that my biopsy was positive for cancer. He said he did not want me to have the anxiety of waiting for an answer.
I decided immediately that I wanted more information and an evaluation from a specialist. This was based on my background as a nurse and the experience my husband and I had when he had prostate cancer 10 years earlier.
After his illness I attended a seminar in California on prostate cancer. There were cancer specialists from all over the U.S. The lead physician stood up and said, “All doctors are not created equal, find an ‘artist’ whose specialty is your problem. With this in mind, I went to Moffitt Cancer Center to seek another opinion.
What treatment did you receive?
I called Moffitt on Monday morning and they told me they had an appointment available Tuesday. I called my Primary Care doctor. She helped get all the information I needed to bring with me and I made the appointment.
I met Dr. Nazanin Khakpour, a breast cancer specialist, on Tuesday. She ordered more tests and later recommended that I have her do a lumpectomy followed by 35 days of radiation therapy. She also ordered tests sent to California to determine whether or not I would need chemotherapy too. I was very nervous awaiting the results of those tests.
Where did you find the greatest support?
My husband, Dick, was and is my best support person. I also received support from friends (old and new).
One friend gave my name to a priest at our church and asked him to pray for me. When I introduced myself after mass just before my surgery, he put his hand on my head and prayed for the doctors. That has always stayed with me.
The woman who gave him my name was an early member of Celebrate Life and because of her, I became involved.
How has this experience changed you? What have you learned about yourself?
When I was a young nurse, no one talked about a cancer diagnosis. They tried to keep it secret. My experience made me aware that sharing the experience is important.
What advice would you give to others?
Sometimes people will give you advice on managing your care, maybe the name of a good doctor or hospital, sometimes methods of treating side effects. When people would ask me if I minded that they told people my diagnosis, I would say, “No, I don’t mind, the more prayers going up the better.”
My advice is to keep a positive attitude and surround yourself with positive people (survivors). Do your homework, there are new treatments every day. And, remember to pray for the doctors.
