Carrie Gable, Vice President of Dale’s A/C and Heating, co-owns the company with her husband John and was born and raised in Port Charlotte.
When were you diagnosed and at what age?
I was diagnosed in July 2016 at 44 years old.
What kind of treatment did you receive?
I had a lumpectomy and radiation and I take tamoxifen daily.
Did you face any obstacles? If so, how did you overcome them?
Trying to still work and go to radiation daily in Tampa was trying but I had a great support system with my family.
What was the most challenging part of your experience?
The fatigue and mentally trying to stay positive were the hardest. My sister died from breast cancer at 43. I felt grateful to be able to fight it but also guilty that mine was caught early and she wasn’t here any longer.
Where did you find the greatest support?
My husband John was and is my rock. I could not have made it through everything without him, he was by my side everyday.
How has the experience affected your relationship with friends and family?
Be thankful every day. And keep the people who love you and you love close. Who you surround yourself with helps in your recovery, so keep positive people around you.
How has this experience changed you? What have you learned about yourself?
I have really realized how precious life is and none of us knows when our day is and don’t sweat the small stuff. Forgive people, be kind always, you never know what someone is going though.
What advice would you share with others?
Get your mammogram every year. I know it’s scary but early detection can save your life, it did mine!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.