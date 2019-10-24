Born in the Finger Lakes region of New York, Corie Sherwood MacLean now lives in Punta Gorda. She was diagnosed twice with breast cancer.
When were you diagnosed?
My story begins in November of 2009, with my annual mammogram. Now, mind you I have had an annual mammogram every year since I was 36 years old. I was 47 at this point. My mammogram came back suspicious.
In October of 2015 I went for my annual mammogram. Guess what, I heard this again: “Mrs. MacLean you have breast cancer in your other breast.”
What treatment did you receive?
The first time, a surgeon advised he felt he could get all of my cancer by doing a lumpectomy and a large margin. After the surgery I would then do a six-week radiation treatment as a precaution.
The phone rings two weeks later, my surgeon is on the other end, “there is still cancer in your margins.”
After receiving information from a family member and her experience with Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) in Philadelphia, PA, I decided I would chat online with CTCA before making any decisions. By noon the next day I had an appointment for early March 2010.
The last week in March I had a partial mastectomy Wednesday, a check-up the following day, and my set-up for radiation of Friday. The plan included five consecutive days of radiation, two times a day, from inside my breast.
I had to continue with check-ups every three months for the first year then every four months for a year, then every six months thereafter until my five-year anniversary in April 2015.
All was going well until March 2015. Three weeks shy of my five-year anniversary, I found out I had cancer in my cervix, uterus, both fallopian tubes, and both ovaries. Even though this was a surprise, I had always known if breast cancer returns it usually attacks the female organs, the brain or the spine. It also usually comes back with a vengeance. I opted to have a complete hysterectomy followed by a few treatments of radiation.
[The second time] we did a partial mastectomy right off the bat, no lumpectomy first.
What was the most challenging part?
This is the kicker: my genetic testing results indicated none of my cancers were related, no genetic connections. Very unusual and statistics show this is very rare.
How did this experience change you? What have you learned about yourself?
I was blessed to have beaten cancer yet again. Living life was again taken on but with even more of an attitude. We really have no idea how long we are here for! I also was reassured again how much having a positive attitude is the absolute best medicine we have in beating things like cancer.
What advice would you share with others?
If my experiences can help just one person, then I have fought the good fight for a purpose. Our medical world has come so far and our education is helping us to become a society that is better informed and can make better decisions regarding our life, our health of our minds, bodies and souls.
