A Survivor’s Story: Frank Desguin

Frank Desguin, a resident of Punta Gorda, was born and raised in the area and hopes to raise awareness about male breast cancer.
When were you diagnosed and at what age?
Just about 12 years ago in 2007. I was 55.
What kind of treatment did you receive?
I had a single mastectomy. Fortunately, it was not in my lymph nodes so I was not a candidate for radiation. Then I took tamoxifen for five years. They also suggested chemo but the odds of it helping weren’t enough to balance out the side effects, so I said no.
What has your experience been like as a male with breast cancer?
My now-wife discovered a lump in my left breast and because of my family history, I was concerned so I went to see the doctor. I suspected it was cancerous but it still hits you like a truck when they give you your diagnosis.
I found out that the number two symptom in a man is an inverted nipple and I had that for years, so I was worried I’d had cancer for years instead of it just showing up with the lump.
I knew that men could get breast cancer but I thought the chances were one in a million. Only 1% of breast cancers occur in men but that’s still ultimately a lot more people than I’d originally thought.
What was the most challenging part of your experience?
It sounds funny, but walking around with the drain I had in my chest for years. You had to squeeze the liquid into the tube and dump it out at least twice a day.
I like to think of myself as a pretty positive person so I tried not to focus on the obstacles.
Where did you find your greatest support?
Family and my now-wife, Teresa. One of my sons lives locally and my other children would come down to visit and I have three brothers living in the state, too.
How has the experience affected your relationship with friends and family?
I’d lost my maternal grandmother, my mother and my aunt to breast cancer so with me getting it, doctors recommended that my family be tested for the BRCA gene. I have it, two of my brothers have it and my sons have it. My sister and daughter do not.
My youngest brother, who got tested for the gene and had it, was talking to a doctor friend who told him he better get tested for colon cancer. He did end up having colon cancer but caught it early and is healthy now.
I think me getting breast cancer probably saved my brother’s life.
What advice would you give to others, especially other men, in similar situations?
Deal with it as best you can and rely on your faith, friends and family. You’ve got to hope for the best. And If you have an inverted nipple, go get it checked out.
