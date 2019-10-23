A Survivor’s Story: Joni Carone

Originally from New York, Joni Carone is now a part-time resident of Venice with her husband, Joe. She is also a member of a nationally-ranked dragon boating team comprised entirely of breast cancer survivors.
When were you diagnosed?
I was diagnosed with Stage 3C breast cancer at the age of 47 in 2011. I am the third generation and sixth family member to be diagnosed with breast cancer but I tested negative for all 28 genetic mutations. We are either an unlucky family or there is a gene mutation they haven’t discovered yet.
My maternal grandmother lived to be 100 and was a 28-year survivor when she died. My mom is 92 years old and is a 44-year Stage 3 survivor. I am an 8-year survivor, so we definitely are a family of fighters.
What treatment did you receive?
I had a 6.5 cm tumor that could not be seen on a mammogram but was found using ultrasound. There were secondary small tumors, so I had a modified radical mastectomy with axillary dissection. I then had 24 weeks of chemo followed by eight weeks of radiation. In 2012, I had a preventative modified radical mastectomy on the non-cancer side and removal of the ovaries. I am in year seven of 10 years of taking an aromatase inhibitor to block all estrogen to hopefully prevent a recurrence.
What was the most challenging part?
The most challenging part of my journey has been the time once treatment stopped. I found Survivors In Sync in 2015. We refer to each other as our SISters and I don’t know what I would do without the love and support from this amazing group of women. I love my family and they are my biggest cheering section, but the support from SIS is just amazing!
My body may be scarred and somewhat broken and I am 56, but I am in the best physical condition ever. I started running last fall and have completed two 10K runs, eight 5K runs, a 40-mile Gran Fondo bicycle ride around Chautauqua Lake in New York where I grew up, the 33-mile Sarasota Gran Fondo for Team Tony Cancer Foundation, Ronnie’s Run 5K in St. Petersburg and I am signed up to run the Skyway 10K for the second time on March 1, 2020. I am training now for a sprint triathlon so started taking swimming lessons to prepare.
I have some lung damage from the radiation treatment and joint issues from the aromatase inhibitor but I refuse to let cancer win. After every paddle, run, swim, bike ride, I am proving to myself that I am in charge, not cancer.
How has this affected your relationships with family and friends?
I have been very fortunate that my family and friends have stood by my side and supported me throughout this entire journey. My family may think I am a bit crazy at times but they have always remained as my biggest supporters.
How has this experience affected you?
Being diagnosed with and surviving breast cancer has taught me that you just need to grab life by the horns and run with it and enjoy every moment of it. Tomorrow is never guaranteed so you have to live life to the fullest every single day. That is one of the reasons that Joe and I decided to retire early and enjoy life.
What advice would you share with others?
Surround yourself with the best support team. Do not let cancer define you or control you. Instead of waiting for my hair to fall out, my family took turns cutting my hair, even shaving it into a Mohawk style to take silly pictures. I can’t wait to have grandkids and show them how cool their grandma was to have a Mohawk hairstyle.
Most of all, find a fellow cancer survivor to talk to. And come out to Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota and paddle with SIS! Visit survivorsinsync.org.
