A Survivor’s Story: Kelli Lipe

Originally from Tennessee, Kelli Lipe now lives in Port Charlotte and teaches at Charlotte High School.
When were you diagnosed and at what age?
October 2018, 48.
What kind of treatment did you receive?
Chemo and radiation following a lumpectomy in my left breast.
Did you face any obstacles? If so, how did you overcome them?
I think the whole process is an obstacle. You’re diagnosed with something that could possibly kill you. Told you have to have a surgery and it’s going to change your life. Then chemotherapy is putting poison to kill poison in your body. And the radiation is the last treatment and causes burns.
There isn’t a pill that I can take which will simply cure me or keep the cancer from returning. Recovery certainly isn’t easy. I don’t sleep many hours each night and I have neuropathy pain in both feet and hands. Fatigue is ever present.
I decided to journal everything that happened to me in the past year on a caring bridge site. Putting information out there that could possibly help another person going through the same diagnosis is important to me. I went looking for answers and really couldn’t find what I was looking for. So, blogging about the treatment process and having the treatments videoed I hope will help ease someone else’s anxiety going through this.
What was the most challenging part?
Personally and professionally it was difficult not to be able to multitask, I’m so used to doing 20 things at once. I am a teacher at Charlotte High School — freshman reading. I’m also the yearbook adviser and union representative. I have many responsibilities; I don’t want to let anyone down.
Where did you find the greatest support?
My greatest support came from my mother, close friends, my boyfriend and especially from my faith.
How has the experience affected your relationship with friends and family?
I think for most of my friends and family it was hard to believe. I have always been the strong one, the fixer and now I needed someone to help me. I am blessed that my family is very close.
It has been comforting to find a kinship with others who have been affected by cancer in their lives.
How has this experience changed you?
While I will always be a planner, my life is changed in that living one day at a time is important. Time, people, making memories, doing things that are important to other people and not just yourself, those become the forefront of your thoughts. You also learn to say no. And it’s okay to care for yourself.
One of my favorite authors is Mitch Albom. He wrote the non-fiction book "Tuesdays with Morrie." So many important quotes in that book which have so much meaning in my life now. One is:
“So many people walk around with a meaningless life. They seem half-asleep, even when they're busy doing things they think are important. This is because they're chasing the wrong things. The way you get meaning into your life is to devote yourself to loving others, devote yourself to your community around you, and devote yourself to creating something that gives you purpose and meaning.”
What advice would you share with others?
First and foremost listen to your body. Something doesn’t feel right, be proactive, go check it out, see a physician. Get the mammogram, they don’t hurt. No matter what it is, you can do this.
Cry, get angry, talk about it, journal, but don’t be silent. Emotions are powerful ideals. Share your experience and talk to other people.
And stay positive. Surround yourself with good thoughts and supportive positive people. Don’t let any negativity into your life. You are not alone and you are stronger than you believe.
