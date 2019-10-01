Linda Wilson, who works with her husband Phillip at Wilson Realty, has lived in Charlotte County for 60 years and become a superstar in local cancer-cure fundraiser like Relay for Life.
When were you diagnosed and at what age?
2004, so I was 63.
What kind of treatment did you receive?
I had strictly the lumpectomy, radiation and then medicine for five years, so mine wasn’t as bad as so many. The lumpectomy is when they go in and take the cancerous part out.
How long did your treatment last?
One year of treatment but then five years of medicine.
What obstacles did you face and how did you overcome them?
Immediately, right to your solar plexus you get that “Why me? Poor me,” and then you pick it up, you go on and do what your doctors tell you. You have to believe in them, which I do – I have local doctors. Then, once you get in remission, you help everybody else and that’s how I got involved in Relay for Life.
What was the most challenging part of your overall experience?
Two of my daughters were also diagnosed, that was the most challenging. I could handle my own but knowing they had it too was hard. They’re both doing well now – one is two years out, one is almost 11 years out. When it’s your kids, that’s challenging. That’s one of the hardest parts of having cancer, knowing you might pass it on to your family. One was in her 30s, that was young.
Where did you find the greatest support?
My family – my husband, my daughters – and the local community. Because I’ve lived here so long, I know so many people and they really support my efforts in collecting funds to fight cancer.
How has this experience affected your relationships with friends and family?
I drive them crazy asking for donations, pushing for them to have mammograms and always making sure they go and get checked out – both men and women.
What have you learned about yourself?
I am one strong person.
What advice would you share with others?
Listen to your body, because when you think somethings wrong, you know. Only you know what your body’s trying to tell you, don’t let them tell you otherwise. They come up with this “you can only get this if you’re this age or that age,” and it’s wrong.
Why and when did you get involved with Relay for Life?
I totally believe in it. I know they’ve made great inroads into new medicine, I know we’re saving more people. That money all goes into research. People are very generous because there’s no one – in my age group, especially — who doesn’t know somebody that has been diagnosed — the rate is one in three.
I’ve been involved since I was diagnosed, because it’s not something you really think about before.
People think you have to get out there and run around the track a bunch of times but you really just have to know somebody walking and support them. The walk is representative of the journey someone takes. It used to be through the night because things are always worse at night. Now, in order to get more people to do it, they’ve done away with the overnight — it’s hard, everyone has lives and families and jobs. The next one is coming up in April and will be at Laishley Park.
I also support Susan Komen — I don’t care who finds the cure as long as we do.
