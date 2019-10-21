A Survivor’s Story: Sandi Mullaly

Originally from Toledo, Ohio, Sandi Mullaly resides part-time in North Port while the warmer months are spent in Michigan.
When were you diagnosed and at what age?
I was diagnosed with breast cancer May 2008, I was 51.
What kind of treatment did you receive?
My treatment was chemotherapy and radiation. Afterward, I took an aromatase inhibitor for 10 years. After meeting with the surgeon, we also decided one of my best options was to have a bilateral mastectomy. Lobular carcinoma is more likely than ductal carcinoma to occur in both breasts.
Did you face any obstacles? If so, how did you overcome them?
In April 2008, when I looked at myself in the mirror, I saw pitting of the skin on my left breast. I immediately made an appointment with our family physician. He felt a lump and scheduled a digital mammogram, which the radiologist read as everything looked good. I then had an ultrasound and the doctor again confirmed that everything was fine. Feeling something was not right, I saw a surgeon. He gave me three choices: wait three months, go to Toledo for further testing or have a biopsy. I chose the biopsy.
What was the most challenging part of your experience?
My challenges were deciding not to have reconstruction and losing my hair.
An obstacle I am facing currently is lymphedema, which can happen several years after surgery. This is swelling in my left arm from having so many lymph nodes removed. I have physical therapy for this and wear a pressure sleeve during the day and also have one for night. There is no cure for lymphedema, you can only manage it.
Where did you find the greatest support?
I sincerely believe that my immediate family, friends neighbors and co-workers who sent cards, called, emailed, brought food, gifts, prays and never-ending support got me through this period in my life. I will never forget their thoughtfulness.
How has the experience affected your relationship with friends and family?
My husband has been the best nurse in the world. Neither of us thought over 30 years ago when we took our wedding vows saying “in sickness and in health,” that he would be changing my bandages, stripping my drains, bathing me and giving me shots to keep my white blood count up. My love for him has only grown deeper and I hope we have another 30-plus years together.
How has this experience changed you? What have you learned about yourself?
I continue to campaign for a cure to breast cancer and actively participate with Susan G Komen. In fact, last year we walked the 5K in Fort Myers.
I feel very privileged to be able to participate in trials for University of Michigan in hopes to help other women down the road. I have had no evidence of disease for 11 years, retired three years ago and have two more grandchildren.
What advice would you share with others?
My advice for anyone facing breast cancer would be to be your own advocate. Stay positive, hold your family and friends close. And always get a second opinion, as I did.
