Originally from New Jersey, Yvonne Johnson now lives in Port Charlotte.
When were you diagnosed and at what age?
My first diagnosis was in 1979 when I was 27 years old and I had my right breast removed. In 2001, I was diagnosed again with breast cancer and had my left breast removed with reconstruction.
What kind of treatment did you receive?
My first diagnosis included a total mastectomy, as well as several lymph nodes removed. I took chemo for one year before I was tested and they saw a small spot of my sternum. I had to take another year of chemo and radiation.
The second round of breast cancer came when I was age 50 in 2001. I had another mastectomy and decided to have reconstruction surgery together. No chemo this time because I had no lymph nodes involved, but the doctors decided to put me on Tamoxifen for five years.
Did you face any obstacles and, if so, how did you overcome them?
One of my biggest obstacles was working the entire time during my treatments and no one knew I had cancer other than my supervisor. Those days, being that it was considered a silent disease and doomsday was near, you did not discuss it.
My best way that I dealt with life challenges was to look good so I would feel good.
What was the most challenging part?
Dealing with the dating scene because I was young and single, plus living a normal life with family and friends.
Working through all of the treatments, except for the surgeries, helped me to be normal. It gave me a chance to see other people going through it and giving them courage to push on.
Where did you find the most support?
The Reach to Recovery group at The American Cancer Society offered support for women during and after their surgery. It was very helpful for me because I was taking care of a sick mother on dialysis. It gave me a chance to meet other women and help them feel better and stronger.
How has this experience affected your relationships with friends and family?
It made me appreciate life more and share my experiences of cancer with friends and family members going through hard times.
Currently, I’m considered that go-to person when someone is down or in need of advice or someone to talk too.
How has this experience changed you?
It made me realize at a young age how important it is to volunteer and share your experiences with others who are not so fortunate.
What advice would you share with others?
When you first get the news about your cancer, don’t be afraid to ask questions or take someone with you who can be your advocate. The doctors and staff are here to help you.
Today, there are so many resources to help you through cancer. So, take advantage of everything and, when in doubt, contact the American Cancer Society or Susan B. Komen for literature.
