VENICE – Sometimes the water on the banks of the Myakka River can be smooth, tranquil, flowing gently between Tamiami Trail and Interstate 75 in south Sarasota County. A kayak ride in the cool breeze caps your sunny day.


Patty Lamar playing violin

Patty Lamar playing violin with the Gulf Coast Banjo Society at Snook Haven on Feb.9.
couple dances to the Kenny Weiland Band

A couple dances to the Kenny Weiland Band at Snook Haven Feb.7 at Snook Haven
Joey O at Snook haven

Singer/songwriter and cover artist John Orchulli II, better known as Joey O, at Snook Haven, where he has been performing regularly since 2013.
Bandana

Butch Gerace of Bandana circulates among the people in the crowd during a band break.
Snook Haven crowd

The Gulf Coast Banjo Society performs to a large crowd at Snook Haven on Feb. 9.
Kenny Weilland Band

The Kenny Weiland Band playing Feb. 7 at Snook Haven.
Rick Faloon and Alex Passas show their appreciation

Rick Faloon and Alex Passas show their appreciation for the Kenny Weiland Band at Snook Haven on Feb.7.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments