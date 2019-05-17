Prepare to have at least a week's worth of supplies on hand to be comfortable and safe during and immediately after the storm.
Vital supplies
• Water: at least 1 gallon daily per person
• Food: nonperishable packaged or canned food, juices, dry milk; foods for infants or the elderly; snack foods. Plastic bottles or juice pouches hold up better in ice chests than cardboard juice boxes.
• Formula, diapers and other baby items.
• Medicines, prescription drugs.
• Non-electric can opener.
• First aid kit.
• Cash — Banks and ATMs may not be open or available for extended periods.
• Battery-operated radio or TV.
• Flashlights or lanterns.
• Extra batteries.
• Keys.
• Pet care items — proper identification, immunization records, medications, ample supply of food and water, a carrier or cage, muzzle and leash.
• Important documents — insurance polices, medical records, bank account numbers, Social Security card, important phone numbers, family contacts — all in a waterproof container.
• Fire extinguisher.
Helpful items
• Cooking tools, fuel.
• Disposable plates, utensils and cups.
• Disposable washcloths and towels.
• Blankets and pillows.
• Clothing — seasonal, rain gear, sturdy shoes.
• Toiletries, hygiene items, moisture wipes, sanitizing wipes.
• Toys, books and games.
• Fuel — make sure car is filled; keep extra in proper gas cans.
• Filled propane tanks for grill.
• Ice and ice chest. A plastic one will not sweat onto carpets or floors like Styrofoam ones.
• Matches.
• Non-electric clock.
• Sterno.
• Plastic dropcloth.
• Cellular phone with extra batteries and/or car charger.
• Portable generator.
• Extension cords.
• Tool kit.
• Sunscreen.
• Insect repellent.
• Yard gloves for cleanup.
• Extra chlorine for pools.
• Current credit card and checks in case large expenditures are needed and credit cards aren’t accepted.
• Trash bags.
