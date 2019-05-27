Judith Thornquist wears a graduation cap with the words "Boot Camp Ready" at The Academy's graduation Friday at the Center for Performing Arts in Punta Gorda. Thornquist plans on attending Army Boot Camp at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.
Jamarcus Turner (top) takes a selfie with Anthony Hishmeh.
Jerry Rose waits in line before receiving a diploma.
Student Speaker Shernia Davis states "Thanks to Mrs. (Laura) Meyer and other staff members, I have more confidence that I can make it in life ... My future plans are more visible than I ever thought."
Academy staff member Laura Meyer receives an "Angel" Award for "... Your valuable contributions of time, professionalism and talent for our students and staff," from Academy Principal Jack Ham.
Spirit of the Wolf Award recipient Kelley Stebbing poses for a photo with Academy Principal Jack Ham.
Charlotte County Schools Superintendent Steve Dionisio congratulates the graduating class.
New graduates gather after receiving diplomas.
Soon-to-be-graduates wait to assemble. From left: Desri Watson, Crystal Brown and Danna Corona.
