Welcome to summer, folks! I certainly don’t have to tell you how hot it’s been right out of the gate this year, and we’ve got five more months of it till we get some relief. I’ve always had a hard and fast rule about our oppressive summer heat: I refuse to complain about it until late August. There’s no point really, and yelling at the sun for some respite just seems to frustrate me more. So, like the rest of you, I just buck up and deal with it.
As we suffer in the summer swelter, so do our lawns and landscapes. Excessive rain creates the perfect environment for insects and diseases that must be dealt with. We also go through weird cycles of high pressure that thwart the development of afternoon rains. We experienced this cycle in late May and early June. Lawns that were not regularly irrigated were reduced to dust and crunch.
This challenging environment has prompted many homeowners to look for alternatives to grass as a stabilizing ground cover. Experience has taught me a lot on this subject, so let me tell you what I’ve learned. Success stories are good, but tales of the horrible failures are more useful.
About 10 years ago, the city of Punta Gorda began toying with the idea of allowing residents to replace traditional turf with stabilizing plants — with approval, of course. At the request of an environmentally responsible couple I was working for at the time, I decided to lead the charge.
I should probably explain what I mean by “stabilizing plants,” because I’ll use that term frequently. Stabilizing plants are those that prevent erosion by producing dense mats of roots near the surface or send out runners above the surface that then root at close intervals. Thus, they hold soils in place.
OK, so back to the story. Our objective was clear: To replace high-maintenance turf with low-maintenance plants. Typical homeowners prefer a well-kept lawn. Achieving this requires consistent fertilizer, insect and disease control, and regular watering. My customers decided that they no longer wanted to contribute to what would later become a major environmental issue — polluted storm water runoff — so plans were drawn up and after several trips to the city’s urban design department, a final plan was approved.
And what a plan it was! The general idea was to create several large planting islands that would contain both native and non-native low-maintenance plants along with an array of shade trees to help reduce evaporation and conserve water. The open space between those islands would contain lower-growing ground cover plants, with the required stabilizing plants in all the easements, which included the front swale, an area 6 feet from the seawall, and 3 feet from the property line on each side yard.
Along with two live oaks, a gumbo limbo and three groupings of cabbage palms, we planned Florida red maple in areas where more tender plants can be grown as they would be shaded in the summer and open to the sun in the winter when the maples would go dormant. “Helen Johnson” bougainvillea, firebush and dwarf oleander would fill sunny areas, giving year-round color amid a backdrop of crinum lily, coontie and cocoplum.
Open space ground covers used consisted of low juniper varieties and blue daze along with bacopa, beach sunflower, portulaca and sedum. Muhly and Fakahatchee grasses would add texture and movement. In areas where soil-stabilizing plants are required, we would use native sunshine mimosa in the back along the seawall and in the front swale, and we chose perennial peanut for the two side yards.
It was a beautiful design and would cut the carbon footprint of my clients to a level they were comfortable with. It was perfect — or was it?
In moving forward with what we all knew (including the city’s urban design folks) was going to be a grand experiment that I was confident would be wildly successful, there was of course planning and preparation to do — beginning with removal of the existing lawn and landscaping. We wanted to start with a clean palate.
The landscape removal went smoothly, as did the sod removal. The existing lawn was a combination of bahia, wild Bermuda grass and lots of torpedo grass mixed with a generous helping of adventitious weeds. The sod cutter on its deepest setting did a very nice job of removing the majority of the roots and green growth. A little hand work to finish it up and we were ready to plant.
Two weeks later, the project was completed and the city signed off. It was everything the client wanted and more. We marveled at how quickly the sunshine mimosa and perennial peanut took off, and within 6 months they had both completely covered their designated planting space. A little hand-weeding here and there had been all that was necessary up to this point.
That’s when reality hit. Did you know that you can never get rid of wild Bermuda grass? I mean, never! Torpedo grass is just as bad. We began seeing sprigs emerge through the low ground covers. Hand weeding and using a weeding tool to dig out the roots seemed to keep it at bay for a while. But when summer kicked in full force, that Bermuda grass decided it was gonna live, no matter what we did.
What started out as a worthy effort to reduce our impact on the environment and inspire others to do the same was beginning to be more of a challenge than we had anticipated. The reality was that although sunshine mimosa and perennial peanut were fantastic stabilizing plants, arguably as effective as traditional turf grasses in controlling erosion, they did not grow dense enough to choke out other grasses and weeds that, as it turns out, were still existing deep below the surface.
Within a year, those two areas required a lawn mower (electric, of course) to keep them tidy. The weeds and wild grasses had integrated themselves into the mimosa and perennial peanut and were growing at a significantly faster rate than the ground covers. Hand weeding was out of the question from that point on.
Lessons learned. They still look pretty, with pink and yellow flowers popping up through the Bermuda grass, but that’s not exactly what we were going for. We really wanted to eliminate the need for lawn equipment.
Although I believe the project was successful on the whole (as the rest of the plantings have performed exactly as we predicted they would), the experience taught me that alternative ground covers may not be the best option for dealing with high-maintenance lawn areas.
I try to steer homeowners away from making the same mistake I did by expecting sunshine mimosa and perennial peanut to be a perfect substitute for turf grass. They both make a nice addition to turf grasses, though. Use them to fill in bare spots and let them meander throughout the lawn. Both of these plants are tough and easy to establish, and they have the added benefit of flowering even when mowed regularly.
Honestly, I’ve just about decided that the perfect soil-stabilizing ground cover is good old-fashioned Bahia with a healthy crop of naturalized summer weeds and grasses mixed in. Bahia can be very drought-tolerant. It does go dormant, but with the first rains it greens up and thrives all summer. The wild summer grasses and weeds that are almost always present in Bahia just help to keep the lawn looking green. From a distance, they are not noticeable, and regular mowing controls the height variations as the different plants grow at different rates.
In winter, when most non-irrigated lawns are brown, you can overseed with annual rye grass. It germinates quickly, sometimes with the morning dew as its only source of water. Your lawn will look like a giant green Chia Pet until warmer weather causes the rye grass to die out.
So here’s the gig: We have to stop trying to force nature to bend to our whims. We can still live in a place with beautiful plants and trees, and even nice lawns, but we have to stop looking for perfection. We have to tolerate imperfection and adjust to reality. Perfect chemically treated lawns are just not worth the price we’re paying.
