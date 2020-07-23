BookTrib
In “The World Looks Different Now” (She Writes Press), Margaret Thomson introduces readers to a challenging topic from a first-hand perspective, while illustrating to them through the author’s life that we all have much more resiliency than we’ve allowed ourselves to believe.
In 2010, Thomson was shattered by the news of her 22-year-old son’s suicide; this is the story of a mother’s heartbreak, her quest for answers and learning to lean on faith through unimaginable struggle.
Immediately following the news, in a cloud of shock, she and her husband traveled to Fort Bragg, N.C., where their son Kieran was stationed as a medic in the Army, in an effort to support their daughter-in-law. As a journalist, Margaret’s instinct was to take pen to paper to make sense of the loss of her son.
She became determined to uncover the circumstances surrounding his death, no matter the cost. She soon realized that the further she digs for truth, the more heartbreak she’ll unearth. She explores the question: “Is healing, whether partial or otherwise, even possible?”
As she enters her second year of grieving, Thomson receives an unexpected invitation from an unlikely source — the Army, which she’s often blamed in many ways, whether fairly or not, for her son’s death. Seizing upon this opportunity, Thomson finds that her perspective is changed — literally — and that as a result the world does indeed look different now.
BookTrib.com is the lifestyle destination for book lovers, where articles and books are paired together to create dynamic content that goes beyond traditional book reviews.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.