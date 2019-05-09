Peering through the veil covering my face, I noticed hundreds of bees above our heads.
“Is that a swarm?” I asked my host.
“Yes, they are looking for their queen,” he replied, as he inspected a beehive in the apiary.
“Maybe they’re looking for me!” I exclaimed. After all, it was my birthday and in the middle of a swarm, I felt like the queen bee.
My birthday is May 1, and I wanted to celebrate with a “bee”-autifully unique experience. Looking over Airbnb Experience options, I chose the Bee Adventure Workshop with Indian Ridge 12, LLC in Southwest Ranches in Broward County.
An Airbnb Experience is an activity created and led by a local host who shares their passion, hobby, or expertise with a guest.
These experiences range from an hour to a full day and usually do not involve overnight accommodations. Activities bring a personal perspective and are not the typical tours found in tourist publications.
Guillermo Leon was my host. He and his wife, Maria Rivas, attended a beekeeping workshop at Florida International University about three years ago. Since then, they have maintained an apiary on their property and collect and sell honey and other products. Through Airbnb Experiences, they open their apiary to visitors curious in the life of bees or interested in beekeeping.
All participants must sign a liability waiver and include health policy information. The primary participation requirement is having no known bee allergies.
We discussed the role of bees as important pollinators and the social structure of a bee colony. Learning this helped me understand what I was experiencing.
The queen bee is mighty and larger than the other bees. Between 20,000 and 50,000 worker bees — all female — serve her and the hive. The queen has a lifespan of three to five years and can lay up to 2,000 eggs a day.
Some worker bees act as nurses to the brood (the stages of egg, larva and pupa), while others have jobs such as comb building, foraging pollen, packing pollen, cleaning and guarding. The lifespan of an active worker bee is four to six weeks. A bee colony will also have a few hundred drones, who have the sole job of mating with a queen from another colony. Their lifespan is three to four months.
Donning the provided white beekeeping jacket with built-in veil (head covering) and beekeeping gloves, I was in beekeeper mode. My role was to calm the bees by pumping the smoker, a canister with burning and smoking wood chips, under the hive, at the top, and wherever I was directed. We went in.
Bees buzzed around and landed on us as Guillermo pulled the hives apart and we inspected the bee-covered frames. Some were thick with honeycombs and others contained the brood. I observed some with dots of yellowish-white pollen. Frames ready for harvesting were removed and placed in a refrigerator for a later honey extraction.
As for the swarm of bees, we watched as the colony grew into what looked like a thick stalactite around a fence. It was formed when a queen bee left a hive to begin another colony and worker bees followed her while scout bees hunted for a permanent location. After puffing smoke on the colony, Guillermo combed through the bees looking for the queen. Using a clip, he captured her and relocated her to a box. We watched as hundreds of bees followed her into the box where her fate would be determined by Maria, the farm’s top queen bee.
This un-bee-lievable experience included a bit of technology. Guillermo is a software engineer by trade, and rather than setting up a table at the side of the road to sell honey and other products, he designed a refrigerated vending-type machine to dispense jars of raw honey, pollen, royal jelly and other products. Customers can purchase products 24 hours a day, cash or credit. Through an app, Guillermo is notified of every sale and can replenish the inventory.
My experience was fantastic. I know I’ll be buzzing about it for much longer than a drone’s life.
