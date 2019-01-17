2019 is in full swing! I just finished my first week of the 30-day fitness challenge I committed to, and I survived. It’s much harder than I expected. But hopefully I’m getting stronger and week two will be a bit easier.
I’m also slowly building base running miles before I start another round of marathon training at the end of this month. I’m super excited about this next marathon. OK, truth be told, I’m always super excited about the next marathon. But this one is in Geneva Switzerland. That’s pretty cool. The website says it’s the fastest course in Switzerland, but Switzerland has mountains — big mountains! So, I’m not really sure how to take the whole fast course thing.
I’m also onto those tricky Swiss. I ran the Laussanne Marathon there a few years back. It was a flat course, so they said — flat being relative to mountains! But Switzerland is a beautiful country and I’m excited to go back and discover 26.2 new miles of it underfoot.
Although my training plan doesn’t start until the 28th, I still like to regularly hit some hills — hills in Southwest Florida being bridges of course. I run the U.S. 41 bridges over the Peace River a lot. It’s close and convenient.
This weekend, a few of my running friends and I road-tripped up to Sarasota to run the Ringling Bridge over Sarasota Bay. I’d run this bridge a couple of times during races, but never as a training run. From the base of the bridge, it’s about 2 miles to St. Armands (4 miles out and back).
If you need more miles, once you reach St. Armands, you can take a left on Washington and it will loop all the way around the outside of the island and back to John Ringling Boulevard for another 2 miles. If you still need more miles, make a left on N. Boulevard of Presidents and you can follow it over to Long Boat Key, and take in another two bridges getting there.
This bridge run has a lot going for it. There’s plenty of public parking in front of Marina Jack off U.S. 41, and then it’s a short half-mile hop to the bridge. If you need a restroom, there’s a park that extends under the bridge with public restrooms. The park also provides access to the pedestrian walkways on either side of the bridge.
Speaking of pedestrian walkways, they’re huge! Both sides of the bridge have sidewalks in the neighborhood of 8 to 10 feet wide and protected from the highway. Wide sidewalks is a good thing, because this is a very popular bridge with runners and walkers.
When you finish your run, there are plenty of good places to eat nearby. We ate in downtown Sarasota which is right across U.S. 41, but you can also head back across the bridge where you’ll find plenty of restaurants lining St. Armands Circle. If you need a little elevation in your training regimen, this is a great spot to go.
