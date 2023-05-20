"Walking With Sam"

“Walking With Sam: A Father, A Son and Five Hundred Miles Across Spain,” by Andrew McCarthy.

 Grand Central Publishing

ATLANTA — Andrew McCarthy, part of the 1980s era Brat Pack with signature films like “Pretty in Pink” and “St. Elmo’s Fire,” found himself in a career funk in the 1990s.

He read Jack Hitt’s “Off the Road” about Spain’s Camino de Santiago, also known as the Way of St. James. It’s a renowned 500-mile pilgrimage of medieval origin where pilgrims journey to the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in Galicia across the northwest part of Spain. Intrigued, he called the author and soon after, jumped on a plane to embark on the trip solo.


   
