The Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County recently presented Charlotte County Clerk of the Circuit Court Roger Eaton and his team with an honorarium for their continued support and helping to raise funds for the shelter. From left: Marie Hicks, Stacey Mininsohn, Lisa Wolf (holding adoptable AWL puppy Emma), AWL Board President Cherie George, Clerk of the Circuit Court Roger Eaton, Roger D. Eaton, and AWL board member Nanette Leonard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.