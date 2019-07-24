roger eaton pic.jpg

The Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County recently presented Charlotte County Clerk of the Circuit Court Roger Eaton and his team with an honorarium for their continued support and helping to raise funds for the shelter. From left: Marie Hicks, Stacey Mininsohn, Lisa Wolf (holding adoptable AWL puppy Emma), AWL Board President Cherie George, Clerk of the Circuit Court Roger Eaton, Roger D. Eaton, and AWL board member Nanette Leonard.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY NANETTE LEONARD
 
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments