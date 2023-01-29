Sometimes beautiful art pieces can come from the unexpected materials.
Punta Gorda artist Terry Smith, who said she’s always been crafty and frugal, seeks worn-out, rusted and discarded items to transform into to one-of-a-kind masterpieces.
Using an oxidation process with rusted items, she’s created a designer fashion line called Rags 4 Sail! that is sold in an upscale clothing boutique in the shopping district of Naples.
FINDING RUSTIC INSPIRATION
In the age of Etsy and Pinterest, Smith found her latest inspiration the old fashioned way – through a crafting book she picked up at the dollar store.
“I had picked up a book on dip dying,” recalled Smith, “and on the last page, it showed a rusted imprint of a horseshoe on a piece of cloth and hung up.”
That was enough to encourage Smith to find something rusty and start experimenting.
“In my tractor shed was an old vintage flywheel that had been in there from when I bought the place. Although I had always thought that I would do some type of metal soldering with it, it came out pretty cool and each piece came out even cooler.”
In January 2021, Smith made her first creation, called “yard sail,” using the flywheel to imprint old sheets.
The process of metal imprinting uses common household products to encourage the oxidation of the metal, creating a permanent rustic imprint. “I call it ‘Oxy Imprinting,’ said Smith. “It’ll never fade, it’ll never wash out. The fabric will wear out long before the imprint will.”
Smith’s outdoor shed now houses many rusty items she uses in her oxy-imprint art.
NO DUPLICATIONS
No imprints are exactly alike. “They are unique and one- of- a- kind,” Smith said.
A multitude of factors determine the way the final imprint will look, including the timing, thickness and type of metal, temperature, fabric and the humidity.
“I use common pantry items to activate the metal to go onto the fabric and then use common pantry items to deactivate it too,” she said. “Rust will technically eat a hole through fabric if you leave it on there long enough. So it’s a fine line. It’s a chemistry experiment — every single one.”
Smith’s artistic eye helps her discern the placement and design of her imprints.“It’s not labor intensive but you do have to think outside the box to figure out what pieces work with what.”
TEMPORARY SHIFT IN TECHNIQUE
Just three days after she started her newfound art venture, Smith underwent hand surgery on deteriorated joints as a result of injuries and arthritis from playing volleyball for 25 years.
But the long recovery did not deter her from her quest. She continued doing metal oxidation project using one hand.
One day, with her hand still bandaged, she stepped into The Refindery Market in downtown Punta Gorda where she met and befriended the shop’s owner, Dawn Viggiano – who became what Smith considers a mentor. Viggiano offered to buy Smith’s her experimental “yard sail” piece and persuaded her to continue pursuing her craft.
Viggiano also encouraged her to come up with a business name so she could sell her unique pieces in other shops.
For a while, Smith was stumped until a familiar phrase from her childhood popped into her head.
“It’s actually a funny story in my family,” Smith explained.
Smith’s mother, who had lived during The Great Depression, told her that during the war, people would sell things that were scarce in the streets for money.
“There were rag men who would drive around selling rags while saying rags for sale! It just became a fun game with the little kids in the family – to swing them around and say, ‘rags for sale!’” Because the first piece she made was a yard sail, she used this play on words in naming her business as well as paying homage to her family’s anecdote.
BECOMING A DESIGNER
After Smith started imprinting onto clothing, she decided to create her own fashion line.
In late October 2021, Smith was wearing one of her signature pieces when she met a friend in Naples. Together they happened upon an upscale clothing boutique called À-TOUT-ÂGE. The owner, Denise Johnston, remarked on her unique apparel and Smith took the opportunity to introduce herself as its artist.
Johnston founded À-TOUT-ÂGE — which is French for “at any age” — to connect women with unique and flattering resort wear. She had a career in the fashion industry, including being president for big name clothing corporations such as Liz Claiborne and Gap Adult North America.
A week later, Johnston was carrying Smith’s designer clothing in her boutique.
“When Terry came into my store she was wearing her product and looked great,” Johnston said. “ It was unique and different. I enjoy supporting women who have started their own business and are unique with what they offer.”
She said Smith’s clothing pieces offered her customer’s something new and different that isn’t typically found in Florida shops. “We rarely see the rust and warm colors and the customer did respond.”
Just a day after Johnston displayed Smith’s, a customer came in and bought her most expensive piece — a designer three-quarter length oxy-imprinted jacket — along with two other tops designed by Smith.
“Products like Terry’s bring customers to the store to see what is new and different that they can’t find anywhere else,” Johnson said.
SPECIAL TAGS
Johnson also was the first to endorse Smith’s trademark handwritten tags attached to her designs,
“When I brought my clothing in, I was just using torn pieces of fabric with handwritten information on them,” Smith said. “When [Johnston] saw them she told me, ‘Don’t change it. I love it.’ ”
Smith has since adopted the use of a stamp to aid in the process. Her handmade clothing labels include her business information, washing instructions and a caption for her art as well as the name of the metal piece or pieces used for the imprint.
Smith also has expanded her metal oxy-imprinting to household items. “I’ve found that I can do it on leather, bedcovers, lampshades, purses, and pillow covers.”
SEA FAN DECOR AND JEWELRY
In addition, Smith has added new materials and expanded her product line.
She creates one-of-a-kind jewelry and home decor from sea fan beach debris.
Sea fans are invertebrates found amongst coral reefs.
While visiting a small island near St. Thomas, Smith stumbled across an abundance of broken sea fans that had washed ashore after a storm on a desolate beach.
“Because they are protected, you can’t just go and pick them off of coral reefs,” Smith said. “I brought a hundred of them home. I didn’t know what I was going to do with them and that was two or three years ago.
“I started with a pair of earrings and then I started mounting them on glass chunks to sell them in the shop down in Naples.”
Now her earrings, pendants, decor pieces, and even nightlights are sold at À-TOUT-ÂGE.
Smith also enjoys making one-off pieces with special meaning to customers. She created a souvenir from a recovered copper ceiling tile, from when the Celtic Ray was remodeled 20 years ago, for a couple who are regulars of the Punta Gorda establishment.
Smith’s aims to sell her creations in more unique, locally-run shops in an effort to support like-minded small business owners and the community.
