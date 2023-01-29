Sometimes beautiful art pieces can come from the unexpected materials.


Imprinted banner

Terry Smith’s metal imprinted art on a banner in her home.
Terry Smith models one of her fashions

Punta Gorda artist and fashion designer Terry Smith models one of her signature pieces in her studio. The dress is imprinted on the skirt with a rusted saw blade.
One of Terry Smith’s designer fashion pieces

One of Terry Smith’s designer fashion pieces with metal oxidation imprints.
Clothing labels

Terry Smith’s trademark handwritten and stamped clothing labels.
sea fan earrings

One of Terry Smith’s designer sea fan earring sets. Sea fans look a lot like plants but they’re actually animals.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments