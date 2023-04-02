From palm trees to mangoes, Florida offers great natural beauty. That’s what Such inspires Miami-based artist Jacqueline Roch most in her work.

Roch coined the term “tropical realism” to describe her style, which is full of rich colors detailing the tropical environment of Florida. With her soft pastels, Roch creates beautiful artworks of national parks, flowers and seashells, but she is most well known for her mango pieces.

Spoonbills

Pastel drawing of spoonbills by Jacqueline Roch who uses her art to show Florida’s natural beauty.


Jacqueline Roch

Miami artist Jacqueline Roch was an Artist in Residence for the National Park Service Centennial, which allowed her to paint in all eleven of Florida’s national parks. Currently, she is an Artist in Residence at the J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge.
Shells

Nature artist Jacqueline Roch also teaches art at the private Fisher Island Day School. “I’m the type of teacher that shows that nothing is perfect and that there’s no such thing as a mistake,” she said.
