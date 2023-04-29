Willie Nelson’s unofficial theme song, “On the Road Again,” remains accurate as he turns 90 on April 29. The country music legend is on tour, with dates scheduled into October 2023.

Assessing Nelson’s legacy is challenging because there are so many Willies to assess. There is historical Willie Nelson, child of the Depression. There is iconic Willie Nelson, near embodiment of Texas myth. There is outlaw Willie Nelson, revolutionizing the country music industry. There is activist Willie Nelson, Farm Aid’s co-founder and biofuel pioneer. There is Willie Nelson the songwriter of rare and poignant gifts, and more Willie Nelsons yet to be named.


   

Jason Mellard is Director of the Center for Texas Music History at Texas State University. This article originally appeared on “The Conversation.”

