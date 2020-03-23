HARTFORD, Conn. — Jeanne Zulick Ferruolo, a middle-grade novelist who lives in Ellington, wanted to write a story whose heroine is an 11-year-old Afghan refugee living in New England. For help with her research, Ferruolo went right to the source: several New Haven-area girls and young women who are immigrants from, or the children of immigrants from, Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.
Ferruolo’s book, “A Galaxy of Sea Stars” (Farrar Straus Giroux, 329 pp.) tells the story of 11-year-old Izzy Mancini, who is despondent at her parents’ separation and a move from her childhood home. Then an Afghan refugee family moves upstairs. The friendship between Izzy and Sitara Haidary teaches both of them lessons on coping with the unexpected tragedies of life.
To find people who could help her make Sitara a believable character, Ferruolo went to Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services in New Haven, where she did writing workshops. IRIS staffers Ann O’Brien and Ashley Makar introduced Ferruolo to some people who would become her “sensitivity readers”: Hilla Nasruddin, Maria Stanekzai, Safia Stanekzai, Asma Rahimyar, Deyana Al-Mashhadani and Nour Al Zouabi.
BOOK’S INSPIRATION
“Hilla stuck out for me with everything she had to say at such a young age. She inspired my story. But I wanted Sitara to be a combination of all their voices so I could do justice to them. Their stories were so powerful,” Ferruolo said. “We had lively conversations about the experience of coming to the U.S. It seemed some of them hadn’t had a lot of opportunities to have that conversation in a safe space.”
Nasruddin, 17, who was born in Afghanistan, moved to New Haven with her family four years ago. When she first arrived, she went to a school in North Haven, and wore hijab every day.
“I was one of the few Muslim girls. One girl told us, ‘You guys look like Bin Laden,’” Nasruddin said. “Someone said ‘Your country makes 90% of the world’s opium. Did you grow it?’”
She added, however, “even in Afghanistan I got bullied sometimes. It’s not a thing that just happens here.”
In the book, Sitara is bullied by a boy at school, who tears her hijab off of her head in the cafeteria.
Rahimyar, 20, was born in the United States to Afghan refugee parents. She now lives in Trumbull and is studying political science and philosophy at Southern Connecticut State University.
Rahimyar has never been to Afghanistan, but carries a postcard of Kabul with her wherever she goes.
“This is where home could have been for me,” Rahimyar said. “My whole life it’s been as if I’m not American enough to be American and not Afghan enough to be Afghan.”
In the book, Sitara experiences the loss of her home in Afghanistan, and struggles to adjust to life in America, where many students at school treat her like an odd stranger.
AUTHENTICITY
As Ferruolo wrote the book, she ran plot and dialogue elements past the girls to make sure they were authentic: “When Izzy’s father offers his hand to help Sitara off the boat, would she accept?” “Would Dr. Haidary greet them with ‘Salam’?” “Does it seem normal that Dr. Haidary’s brother would email him pictures of the destruction the Taliban did to his house?” “Are these Pashto words written correctly?”
Asma, who described herself as a lifelong bookworm, was happy to help mold Sitara into an authentic character.
“I think our voices are distinct, and I was glad that this voice was heard and rendered in fiction,” she said. “That this book used a tiny portion of me to create a literary heroine means the world to me. We are all different people with idiosyncrasies. Fiction makes those idiosyncrasies concrete and visible.”
Ferruolo said the stories she heard reminded her of stories told by her grandparents, who emigrated from what was then called Austria-Hungary. In the book, Izzy’s grandmother Starenka is based on Ferruolo’s grandmother. Starenka tells a story about how local bigots burned down their milk house to try to scare them away. This happened in real life to Ferruolo’s grandparents.
“My grandmother told me about the prejudice they faced. You see the same kind of treatment going on whenever immigrants are new to the country,” Ferruolo said. “You wonder if as a nation we’ll ever change.”
