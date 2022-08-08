"Florida Woman"

“Florida Woman” by Deb Rogers

 HarperCollins Publishers

Ever wonder what happens to Florida Man, or Florida Woman, after the viral video?

St. Augustine writer Deb Rogers offers a wild and woolly answer in her debut novel, titled — what else? — “Florida Woman.”


”Florida Woman” by Deb Rogers; Hanover Square Press (352 pages, $27.99)

