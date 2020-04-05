From virtual book launches to emailed writing prompts to Skyped book clubs to videos of authors reading aloud, readers and writers are finding creative, fun and useful ways to stay connected during this weird time of social distance.
Publicists are rescheduling the publication date of some of the big spring books, moving them deeper into the year in hopes that the authors will be able to go on book tour by then.
Here are some other things writers and bookish people are doing.
Authors reading aloud: The Facebook group Operation Read Aloud features authors and illustrators reading their own children's books. (Because of copyright rules, it's problematic for others to read an author's work and post it on the internet.) Some authors have posted videos elsewhere, such as Kao Kalia Yang reading her picture book, "A Map Into the World," and Jacqueline West reading from her own books on her website.
Instead of the planned book launch, Duluth, Minn., writer Margi Preus will record readings from her middle-grade book, "The Littlest Voyageur," which will be posted on Facebook and on the web page of her publisher, Holiday House. She promises "props and costumes and an outrageous French accent."
Writing classes: Kate DiCamillo is offering free weekly writing classes for adults and children on YouTube. The Loft Literary Center has moved all of its classes to online.
Virtual book festival: The second Wordplay festival, originally scheduled for May 9, is moving to online and will take place over the months of April and May, in conjunction with other writing festivals nationwide.
Virtual book launches: Some writers and bookstores are experimenting with online book launches. Mindy Mejia will launch "Strike Me Down" on the website of Once Upon a Crime at 8 p.m. Eastern on April 7.
Lunchtime doodles with Mo Willems: The children's author and illustrator livestreams daily 20-minute segments encouraging kids to doodle and draw.
Poetry writing prompts: The group Poetry Asylum posts daily writing prompts on its Facebook page, using poems from Joy Harjo, Robert Hayden and others.
Book recommendations: Check out the Facebook page of Birchbark Books and Native Arts for recommendations from owner Erdrich. (At the moment, she recommends books by James McBride, Ann Patchett, Luis Alberto Urrea and others.)
Read "War and Peace": The arts group A Public Space is hosting a virtual book club reading Tolstoy's "War and Peace," moderated by poet Yiyun Li. They've already started, but you can join at any time – it's a pretty long book; this will take a while. Search on Twitter for #TolstoyTogether or go to apublicspace.org.
And, if nothing else, become a voyeur: The Twitter hashtag #ShowUsYourShelves has people across the globe posting photos of their bookshelves. Browse them awhile, and then post your own. (I did.) Hang in there, folks. Stay home. Read a lot. We can do this.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.