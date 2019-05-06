Bank hires new mortgage loan specialist

Michele Smith, a mortgage loan specialist with 12 years of experience, recently joined Charlotte State Bank & Trust’s professional residential lending team. She is based at the bank’s Peachland office, 24163 Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Smith has lived and worked in Southwest Florida since 1980. She began her real estate lending career in Sarasota in 2007 and subsequently expanded her territory to include North Port, Port Charlotte and Venice. She has earned multiple awards in loan production and customer satisfaction while handling numerous types of mortgage loans, including conventional, FHA, VA, construction-to permanent and more.
“I couldn’t be happier to have Michele on our team,” said Connie Ritchhart, Senior Vice President of residential lending at Charlotte State Bank & Trust. “Her familiarity with the area, coupled with her proven skills, is a huge plus.”
“I love to help my clients with their mortgage and realize the dream of home ownership,” Smith said.
Smith studied business law, accounting and business management at Manatee Community College and underwent extensive sales and compliance training throughout her 20-plus years of employment. She is a member of the Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port Association of Realtors and Business and Professional Women of Charlotte County.
A licensed Florida loan officer certified through the Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System (NMLS # 350741), Smith may be reached at 941-624-1908 or msmith@csbtfl.com. She a resident of Arcadia with three grown children — twin girls and a son who is graduating from Florida State University College of Engineering in May.
