Are you anxious about your budget, income level, lack of savings, and no funds for retirement?
Money determines a lot about our happiness. Not having enough can escalate your stress quickly.
That’s why lots of people focus on winning the lottery.
To reverse your money worries, however, it helps to spend time looking at reality. No situation is hopeless, but the key to improving your financial picture is to find out what you truly can change.
These tips can help you reverse what’s wrong:
First, try to reduce a large payment. For example, if you feel pressured by a large mortgage payment each month, shop around for a better interest rate or try to obtain an extended payback time. Get that payment lowered.
Try not to keep up with the Joneses. If you have two killer car payments, for instance, think about buying at least one less expensive car. But one that isn’t a gas guzzler, so you can enjoy owning the vehicle.
Cut out wasteful expenses. For example, trim your cell phone bill, if you can. Take your lunch to work part of the time. Drop any computer programs that you don’t need that are costing you.
Make it a game to make money go farther. You might, for instance, try to limit your grocery spending to $100 less per month than you’re spending now. Buy in bulk or shop at discount stores. Or, make it a point to spend less money on gas by taking public transportation.
The only way you can gain real control over money is to spend less than you make. Try hard to pay off credit cards, trim expenses, and sock some money into savings.
You will need savings to invest. As you accumulate two or three thousand dollars, make it a point to never take money out of savings. Instead, invest in stocks and bonds that will earn more than a basic savings account at the bank. However, have a professional investor guide you.
“I accumulated money very slowly and deliberately,” says a grandfather we’ll call Doug. “It takes discipline to save money, visit a financial counselor, and begin building a nest egg. But, once you get serious about it, you’ll feel less worry about layoffs and life’s unexpected events.”
“If you’re really young and in trouble with credit cards or college expenses, talk to recommended counselors at your bank, church, or a local investment firm to ask what they would do,” says a twentysomething teacher we’ll call Eva.
Eva says she was deeply humiliated that she’d gotten into a real bind. But, when she reached out for help, she got good advice.
“I refinanced my condo to get enough money to pay off three credit cards,” says Eva. “Next, I decided to work an extra part-time job for two years to reduce my college loans.”
She explains her decisions this way: “When you know your plan is doing the trick, you aren’t overly stressed about working extra hours. It’s when you’re floundering or going in circles that you’re extremely stressed.”
Dealing with money as a game that you either win or lose, you’ll quickly learn that accumulating savings and having a retirement fund gives you peace of mind.
Going through life with a money cushion, rather than a money deficit, will keep your stress issues regarding money under control. You will have a better handle on overall stress in all areas of life, because money can help solve many types of problems that nothing else can.
Judi Light Hopson is author of the stress management book, “Cooling Stress Tips.” She is also executive director of USA Wellness Cafe at www.usawellness cafe.org
