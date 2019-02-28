I regularly check the local beaches on Manasota Key to look at the birds and see what interesting species might be present. Strangely enough, the public beaches often have considerable numbers of resting gulls and terns. My theory is that this is due to the reduced numbers of dogs there and the generally friendly nature of human bird interactions.
Sometimes I might see an uncommon Bonaparte’s or lesser black-backed gull or common tern mixed in with numbers of more abundant royal, Foster’s and Sandwich terns, black skimmers, and laughing and ring-billed gulls.
On a recent visit to North Beach on Manasota Key I scanned the resting flock of birds and did not see anything of particular interest. But then I noticed one of the adult ring-billed gulls was different: It had bands on its legs! The left leg had a red band with white numbers/letters (78B) and the right leg had a silver band with numbers (possibly 8660). This is the first time I have encountered a banded gull, although I have previously encountered banded sanderlings, red knots, and snowy and Wilson’s plovers.
I was quite surprised that anyone would go to the trouble of banding ring-billed gulls, since they are a common winter resident that breeds in the northern tier of the U.S. and southern Canada. However, with some research online, I found that ring-bills are being studied in Massachusetts, Quebec and Minnesota. The reason is that after near extirpation in the early 1900s, they have rebounded due to general protection of migratory birds and are a nuisance in some areas (see http://bit.ly/2T4zGt1 for more details).
This Manasota Key gull turned out to be a bird marked under a federal permit by a graduate student working for Dr Francie Cuthbert at the University of Minnesota. They are interested to determine if ring-bills are a carrier of avian influenza (AI).
This study was funded as a result of a huge turkey die-off in Minnesota and elsewhere in the U.S. in 2015. They thought the problem was mixing of turkeys with waterfowl, but duck sampling did not uncover evidence. So they decided to look at gulls because they are often seen feeding at turkey farms.
The researchers sampled more then 1,000 gulls at colony sites and landfills, and some did carry a non-pathogenic form of AI. However, the AI issue at the turkey farms is much more complex than originally thought.
No one has yet determined the original source of the virus, but it was spread in Minnesota by workers at turkey farms moving from one barn to another and sharing housing. The color bands are installed on the leg to see what the gulls’ ranges are outside of Minnesota. This could be very important, not only in assessing the potential role of birds in spreading disease, but also in learning about their general biology.
So when you go to the beach, be kind to the resting birds, enjoy their beauty, and watch out for those with bling.
