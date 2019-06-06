Merriam-Webster defines the word “runner” as “one who runs.” That is a totally reasonable definition, unless you are someone who runs. Sounds crazy, I know! But think about it. When you hear the word runner, what mental image comes to mind? That random person trotting along the U.S. 41 bridges, or a lean Olympic marathoner, running fast and winning the gold medal?
The notion that runners are lean and fast keeps many runners from identifying as one. Worse yet, it keeps many from even lacing up.
I’m not sure exactly when I started to think of myself as a runner. But at some point I realized that being a runner was not synonymous with being fast. Rather, it was about finding that sense of place where all the distractions in your life fade away, and it’s just you and the running surface under you.
Of course, we still need drive to get out the door, and what drives runners is not ubiquitous. Some runners do it for medals and race shirts. Some run just to stay in shape. Some run because it’s therapeutic. But I think at the most fundamental level, every one of us who runs does so because, deep down, we crave a little daily battle — and every time we lace up our shoes and run, we win.
Once we get past the notion of going fast and standing on the podium, we can begin to see ourselves in a different light. We realize running is less about competing against others and more about competing against ourselves. Competing against the brain that tells us how comfy the bed is, and the brain that tells us it’s hot, just throw in the towel and go home. We compete against our fastest times and longest distances. We have successes and failures, and with each we learn and we grow.
Being a runner is not wearing tech clothes or owning 20 pairs of running shoes. It’s not knowing the names of all the tendons in your legs. It’s not being the fastest, strongest or best.
Being a runner is a mindset and a lifestyle. It’s about allowing ourselves to struggle, fail, achieve and overcome. It’s about seeing where our feet can take us. It’s about exploring the world around us. It’s about escaping from the daily grind.
Yes Merriam-Webster, a runner means one who runs.
“The obsession with running is really an obsession with the potential for more and more life.” — George Sheehan, M.D., author of Going the Distance
