Each year around Christmastime, the staff, volunteer mentors and kids of the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization take some time out to celebrate another year of successful mentoring.
This year, the group gathered at the Blue Heron community clubhouse in Punta Gorda, where they enjoyed lunch and snacks, crafts and games, a big trivia contest with lots of prizes, and presents for all. Santa and Mrs. Claus made a splash when they arrived, and handed out the presents to each "Little."
The Big Brothers Big Sisters is always looking for donations and volunteers to mentor children. The organization has several programs, including in-school mentoring and Sports Buddies. For more information, visit bbbssun.org, or call 941-473-4003 in Englewood, 941-764-5812 in North Port and 941-764-5812 in Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.