With the help of Englewood, Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda residents, more than 1,100 gifts made it in the hands of Hurricane Michael victims in the Florida Panhandle.
Bill Truex, who is a Charlotte County Commissioner, a builder and president this year of the Florida Home Builders Association, went to the ravaged area after the hurricane hit in October. He and others drove trucks from here that were filled with donated building and emergency supplies given by the community. But he knew many children would still be without homes around Christmas.
Truex donated his truck and trailer to Bob Miller of Boyette and Miller Construction and Development, who organized the toy drive. David Sussman and Mary Ann Tipton helped shop for toys and made the trip with Miller last week to Panama City.
“I’m really busy right now, but I knew people wanted to help,” Truex said. “I will give my trailer up again if we have another load of something, like school supplies or other things they might need in the next month or so.”
Miller kept supporters abreast on Facebook of the fundraising efforts. Tipton shared pictures of a late-night Target shopping spree for the children.
“Each toy, each gift, each volunteer helped fill a 16-foot trailer with about 1,100 gifts for children in Bay County who were affected by Hurricane Michael,” Miller wrote on his Facebook page. “Thank you to so many people. I have met, shook hands and hugged so many wonderful people in my community, which is really the most giving community.”
