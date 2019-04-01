EScapmarch033119a

Cadets being honored in March are, from left (front) Carlie Cooper, Alexandrea Mulvaney, Autumn Rhodes, Kyle Wilson, Nathaniel Mulvaney, (back) Miguel Moran and Connor Dixon.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

The Civil Air Patrol’s four core values of Integrity, Volunteer Service, Excellence, and Respect continue to be exemplified by the Cadets of the Charlotte County Composite Squadron as seven cadets earned distinguished promotions at the recent March meeting.

While there are many youth oriented programs in America today, CAP’s cadet program is unique in that it uses aviation as a cornerstone. All cadets participate in a variety of activities, gain rank and increased recognition through the program. They are challenged in ways they may not have otherwise had the opportunity.

Cadets may train and participate in search-and-rescue missions, enjoy orientation flights and attend encampments, all designed to develop leadership qualities in our youth with an inspiring vision of the future.

CAP is the Congressional Gold Medal winning Auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, celebrating its 78th year of serving America.

For more information, visit Gocivilairpatrol.com, fl051.flwg.us and www.facebook.com/capfl051.

Second Lt. Donna Jablonski is Assistant Public Affairs Officer for Charlotte County Composite Squadron FL-051 of the Civil Air Patrol. Contact her at djablonski 1017@gmail.com.

