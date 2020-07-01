It’s a confusing time, but Billy Crudup is here to solve mysteries. For starters, it’s pronounced “Crewed up” (not “Crud-up,” as it has been screwed up in the past). And who is Cory Ellison, Crudup’s character on “The Morning Show,” really? When the mirthful, brutally effective executive first appears, he seems ready to jettison longtime anchor Alex (Jennifer Aniston) for younger blood (including Reese Witherspoon’s Bradley). But is he really the latest hotshot corporate killer for the powers that be? Or is he a handsome saboteur, a kind of double agent taking aim at the patriarchy while making a handsome living doing it? And is he a bit nutty?
The answers, of course, are yes.
How would you describe Cory?
An extremely capable leader with a facile intellect and desire to create as much power for himself as possible. There are any number of people in New York City who I’ve encountered who have that kind of quick capacity, ambition and obscured motivation that makes them fascinating figures. Not altogether trustworthy but certainly entertaining. It takes a certain kind of capitalist, particularly one that has never met tremendous failure, to have the kind of thrill Cory seems to have with each new discovery.
He’s not embarrassed by what he feels is an extension of the American dream, which is: “Exploit every opportunity to gain financial and social status.” It’s not necessarily tied to morality or ethics or social code; it turns out Cory has (those), but they’re veiled under all the ambition.
He looks like he’s having fun. He seems to enjoy the jiujitsu of it all, rather than trying to bulldoze everyone.
In martial arts there’s an appreciation for someone who is greater than you. That appreciation will typically take the form of learning from them so you can grow, so you can understand the way they countered your typical tap-out move.
Cory’s got a great poker face. “I bet I know what hand you’re holding. And I bet I know how attached you are to that hand.” If he can read they’ve got a great hand and they’re super-attached, he’ll just move on to the next hand. (laughs) He’s playing the long game. There’s a kind of social-scientific aspect to his general demeanor that is off-putting to some people and totally curious and insane to other people. His way of being is generally upbeat and his way of interacting is strange, the way his mind works. So you could imagine he’s a goofball, he’s not formidable, he’s failed upward. That’s a wonderful mask to wear. You’re constantly underestimated. (It) gives you enormous power.
Were there anecdotes or people from real life that inspired moments for him, tactics or perhaps his point of view?
A friend of mine from college who is one of the most interesting intellects I’ve encountered — he had enough AP credits from high school that he only needed two and a half years to graduate; also kind of a hippie, thinking outside the box on a lot of things. When he has an idea for something, inevitably, he has this little giggle. It’s such a thrill to him to have discovered something cool. So I had to bring that to Cory. There’s a joy to the discovery.
What’s the best part of being on this show?
The rigor of the work. All those monologues, and his easy-breezy attitude (laughs); that’s me putting my nose to the grindstone. I get some of those monologues, and I get a couple of weeks, sometimes a couple of days, to internalize them, and I don’t memorize things as easily as I used to. And with Cory’s contorted intellect, I’ve got to make all those links readily apparent to myself so I can render it.
