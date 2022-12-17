SARASOTA — Choreography and dancing might steal the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s production of Langston Hughes’ “Black Nativity,” except that the singing is every bit as wonderful.

The production is an early Christmas present to everyone lucky enough to have tickets to this show.


”Black Nativity” continues through Dec. 23. The theater and box office is at 1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota. For tickets, call 941-366-1505 or visit: westcoast

blacktheatre.org

