Trevor Cooke looked up at the sun. He looked down at the water.
“This,” the Marine Corps veteran pronounced, “is serene.”
He found his slice of serenity on a canal in Punta Gorda Isles aboard a 24-foot pontoon boat helmed by Alan Hall.
Cooke was one of 22 veterans who, along with 12 guests, were treated to a scheduled two-hour cruise in and around Charlotte Harbor and the Peace River by WAVE, Wounded American Veterans Event.
The fifth annual cruise included 11 captains who untied from the host Punta Gorda Boat Club and Laishley Park on a cool, breezy early-April morning to give the veterans some time on the water. The host club, along with the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, the Isles Yacht Club and the Platinum Point Yacht Club out of Burnt Store Marina, took part in the event, which rotates the host club each year.
“Taking them out on the water and letting them enjoy some time is just a small way to say thank you,” said Rob Gray of the Punta Gorda Boat Club, an event organizer.
The veterans were all local men and women who had incurred a 30 percent or more disability. After the craft – which included motor boats and sailboats – returned to shore, the veterans and their guests were treated to lunch, goodie bags and a flag ceremony.
Cooke, 51, originally from Upstate New York, made his first voyage on Charlotte Harbor. He was one of five residents of Veterans Village to take part in the event.
He has been in Florida for about eight years after having spent most of his adult life in Texas. He was homeless before becoming a resident of Veterans Village, which provides transitional housing to homeless veterans in Punta Gorda, eight months ago.
“I found out about Veterans Village through word of mouth,” Cooke said. “I was so lucky.”
He walks with the aid of a cane. He says he has been sober for eight years and is looking forward to finding permanent housing.
Cooke was joined on Hall’s boat by Paul Campbell, Joy Pasquariello, Steve Madej and Bob Megow, a wheelchair bound Vietnam veteran. Megow, Campbell and Madej are Army veterans; Pasquariello, Navy.
Hall, a Punta Gorda Isles resident who operates Wilderness Boat Tours out of Laishley Park, volunteered to captain for the first time. He is a Navy veteran, serving from 1964 to 1970.
“This is just something I wanted to do,” he said as the group gathered for coffee and doughnuts at the Punta Gorda Boat Club in Gilchrist Park. “I’m a vet, and I want to give back as much as I can.”
Pasquariello, sitting at the same table, quipped, “I just needed a break today.”
It was not the break the 55-year-old Veterans Village resident had in mind.
From the beginning, the trip faced rough seas. The temperature was 61 degrees. The wind was blowing at 13 mph, and the harbor was working hard on white caps. Hall had planned to take the vets upriver to a bird rookery, but had to change plans.
“The thing that concerns me is the wind is out of the northeast, and it’s going to blow right down the harbor,” he said.
Hall piloted his craft to Ponce de Leon Park, and then set sail within Punta Gorda’s canal system. The water was calm, the wind died down.
“It’s actually pretty enjoyable,” Cooke said as the pontoon chugged away from the choppy harbor and into the calm canal.
“Oh, this is beautiful right here,” Pasquariello chimed in. She said she hadn’t been on a boat in decades.
Close to 10 a.m., the sun broke through the cloud cover.
Cooke took in his surroundings and found his slice of serenity.
Afterward, back at the boat club, Gray called treating the veterans “an honor. That’s why we do it. The club is made up by a lot of veterans, healthy veterans, and we want to give back.”
