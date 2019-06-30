Bubble tea (boba) is a Taiwanese concoction that spread through Southeast Asia in the 1990s and has trended its way into over 800 shops in the United States—mostly New York and California.
Each customized blend of iced-tea base, milk, fruit and flavored syrups has a characteristic layer of chewy tapioca balls that nestle at the bottom of the cup, to be sucked up and savored through an extra-wide straw.
Special “popping pearls” and jellies can be added, for bursts of fresh fruit flavor.
Until recently, bubble tea buffs had to drive as far as Fort Myers and Sarasota for their fix. Now, boba’s coming to them in a little pink food truck inventively titled One Two Tea Mobile Bubble Tea Store.
Owner Thanin Promseemai of North Port, also a special-needs teacher at Kingsway Elementary School, first parked at local events and the Downtown Punta Gorda Saturday Farmers Market, letting customers choose from green or black tea; more than 14 flavors including taro, passionfruit and chocolate; popping pearls and toppings like sweet basil seeds.
For $10, you can also lunch on six air-fried Thai egg rolls with your drink.
One Two Tea ($) 941-625-8541, parks at American Imaging, Harborview Road and Kings Highway, Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
First fast-casual pan-Asian in Port Charlotte
According to marketrealist.com, limited-service—an umbrella label covering fast-food and fast-casual restaurants such as Panera Bread and Chipotle—accounted for 55 percent of restaurant sales, outselling full-service restaurants’ 45 percent. And that was four years ago.
With limited service, the customer pays upfront at the counter before seating themselves. Food quality at limited-service eateries is getting better every day, and prices fall well below those for sit-down dining.
It was only a matter of time before limited-service fast-casual would expand beyond the Mexican, American café, Chinese, and pizza realms into pan-Asian.
A long-awaited 50-seat Asian fast-casual, limited-service eatery has launched in Port Charlotte Marketplace, off Cochran Boulevard.
Chinese owner Hui Fang Li, who’s operated Asian restaurants in Ohio and Port Charlotte, navigated several delays en route to opening Bento House.
Now she’s proud to serve more than 14 hibachi meals, 35 sushi choices and chef’s special entrees—everything from Korean beef bulgogi to Hong Kong-style steak and Hawaiian poke bowls, with rice, noodles, or in a bento box.
For now, this is the only Bento House (not a chain), but Hui hopes to open more in the future.
Bento House ($), 941-766-8877, 19400 Cochran Boulevard, Unit 102 (behind Metro Diner), is open Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday noon to 9 p.m.
Punta Gorda got latte
Rumors had been swirling like latte hearts.
Punta Gorda craved a Starbucks fix closer to downtown than the over-the-bridge Starbucks at Kings Highway’s Peachland Promenade in Port Charlotte.
After signing a lease over a year ago, a new drive-thru, sit-down Starbucks has finally opened in front of Punta Gorda’s Cross Trails Center. At first expected to open this spring, the mammoth café took a bit longer.
A 2,000-square-foot end-cap drive-thru format, it’s the largest in the area, boasting one of the coffee chain’s dramatic new open-ceilinged designs. With 68 seats inside and out, it offers some of the newest espresso machines in the area and power outlets at all tables.
Manager Heather Hennig-Spennato, a 15-year Starbucks veteran, said, “It’s all new and amazing. With all our big windows, it’s very airy and welcoming.”
Starbucks ($), 239-470-6170, 1001 S. Tamiami Trail, Unit 111, is open daily 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.