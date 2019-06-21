Jared Hutton, 17, finished building a library Monday. In fact, he made eight of them.
And it didn't take permits, a construction crew, nor all the hassle of a typical construction project because the library could be lifted by two teenagers.
Hutton, a member of Port Charlotte's Boy Scout Troop 95, presented his Eagle Scout project Thursday evening. The Charlotte County Libraries and History Division received eight Little Free Libraries from Hutton, and will have the county's Facilities, Construction and Maintenance department install them at various parks and beaches throughout the county.
A Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization that oversees a national book exchange. These tiny boxes, usually posted up in neighborhoods or parks, are for the community to take and donate books.
He started building the Little Free Libraries from scratch over four months ago, spending 143 hours tediously measuring and putting together the miniature libraries, but he has had the plan in his head since he was 15. Hutton was inspired by his mother, Tammy Hutton, who is a librarian at the Mid-County Regional Library in Port Charlotte.
"I'm super proud of him," Tammy Hutton said. "This has been one of the things on (the library's) wish list."
Jared Hutton received materials from Top Quality Roofing, and other local sources, to complete the little free libraries.
He then created a book drive less than a month ago, in which the community donated over 80 books.
"It will help people get a book without a vehicle," Jared Hutton said. "They can walk or bike to these."
Hutton has been in Boy Scouts for six years, earning over 55 merit badges ranging to woodcarving to history to robotics. However, Hutton ages out of Boy Scouts today, because he turns 18 (happy birthday, Jared).
"When he started Boy Scouts, he was super shy and quiet," Tammy Hutton said. "I’m grateful to the Boy Scouts for helping these young men grow and instill confidence in them."
To become an Eagle Scout, a Scout needs to have earned 21 badges. Due to his overwhelming amount of badges, when Hutton becomes an Eagle Scout, he will have four Eagle Palms. First, though, he has to have his project evaluated by the organization.
