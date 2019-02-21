How good is your golf game? If you play the same course every weekend, it’s kind of hard to tell. That’s why every so often I like to go out and experience something new — to see if I’m getting any better.
At the course we play most often, I regularly shoot in the upper 70s. By some standards, that’s pretty good. But while playing out there two weeks ago, I noticed that every shot on every hole was the same from one round to the next. I hit the same clubs on the same hole every time I play. It got very repetitive.
Usually, I don’t allow myself to get into this rut because I mix up the courses where I play. But when the rates go up for Florida courses during snowbird season, I tend to stay and play our local course just for the price.
This has gotten old. I’m ready to get out and start getting around and playing some different courses again. The rates are still high, especially with all the spring training baseball fans in the area, but I just don’t care. I want to hit some different shots with some different clubs at different lengths toward different greens. No knock on the course I’ve been playing, but I just need to shake it up.
My wife and I have played more than 70 courses in the state of Florida. Some are very beautiful courses, like Southern Dunes. Some are very tough courses, like Innisbrook or the Waldorf Astoria. But they’re all different, and I like that — variety is the spice of life.
No matter what course we play, one thing is very consistent: The distance you hit the ball with any club in your bag never changes. Elevation may change, and you may run into a course with more water, more trees or more doglegs — but your length per club doesn’t change. With that in mind, I just have to remember to trust my club selection based on distance and simply hit the shot.
The major difference always comes in on the greens. What I see at the local course is not what I see at Innisbrook. Speed, break and grain play a large role in how well you putt. Being able to read the green is essential when you go to a better course. Fortunately, most really good golf courses we play at have practice greens that mimic what you see out on the course. They actually pride themselves on that.
The challenge is awesome. I love looking down a fairway or an approach shot into a green that I have never seen before. Being able to get the right distance to the green or to the hole and hitting a shot that leaves you a birdie putt is an awesome feeling.
Now, I’m not saying that happens every time, but I love the thought of making a shot that I haven’t seen before. I guess it’s one of the things that always draws me to golf. If you break the game down, it’s very mechanical. Once you improve your mechanics to make them consistent, then you should be able to replicate that shot and distance more often than not. That is what’s so intriguing about the game.
I will say this, though: I am committing myself to be a better putter. Right now, that’s the thing holding me back from putting up really good scores on better courses. My speed is good, but my ability to read the green’s break and grain is horrible. If I can figure that out this year, I will be a happy guy.
Get out and challenge yourself. Take that consistent game at your favorite course to a course that is slightly better. You may surprise yourself and realize you can do it at other courses as well, no matter the difficulty.
