From kickoff to the final whistle, taking your game day party to the next level starts with serving an all-star lineup of menu items.
From starting-caliber appetizers to MVP-level main courses and a supporting cast of side dishes, dips like salsa and hummus can play the role of superstar when it comes to serving up game day grub.
One of the benefits of cheering on your favorite teams from the couch and bringing the tailgate to your literal home field is the availability of appliances you may not otherwise have access to at the stadium like the oven or air fryer. However, that doesn’t mean missing out on the action and being sidelined in the kitchen all game or that these recipes won’t travel to a tailgate.
With flavor-packed, vibrant recipes, this lineup offers a homemade-tasting alternative to store bought alternatives. Try these recipes from celebrity chef and entertainer George Duran, author of “Take This Dish and Twist It” and host of Food Network’s “Ham on the Street” and TLC’s “Ultimate Cake Off.”
Kickoff your menu with an app like these Jalapeño Bacon and Salsa Biscuit Bites that meld together traditional tailgate tastes. Then put a Tex-Mex twist on a traditional favorite with this Enchilada Lasagna, perfect for feeding a crowd of hungry fans.
To round out the playbook, this Layered Mediterranean Hummus Salad can make for an accompaniment to a variety of main courses. The cucumbers, olives, cherry tomatoes and other veggies are balanced by the savory taste of the hummus. Made with a short list of high-quality ingredients like chickpeas, tahini and Chilean extra-virgin olive oil, it has a smooth, creamy mouthfeel.
Recipes courtesy of chef George Duran. Find more game-winning recipes made for homegating and tailgating at
