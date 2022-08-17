From kickoff to the final whistle, taking your game day party to the next level starts with serving an all-star lineup of menu items.

From starting-caliber appetizers to MVP-level main courses and a supporting cast of side dishes, dips like salsa and hummus can play the role of superstar when it comes to serving up game day grub.

Recipes courtesy of chef George Duran. Find more game-winning recipes made for homegating and tailgating at

FreshCravings.com.

