‘I want to be the person my dog thinks I am” was a bumper sticker my former husband proudly displayed in his office. As I revisited the life of Brownie the Town Dog in Daytona Beach earlier this month, I thought about that phrase and wondered if dogs make us better humans.
Daytona Beach’s historic downtown runs along the Halifax River. The Riverfront Shops of Daytona — specialty retail stores, eateries and galleries — line Beach Street.
A year ago in this column, I wrote about dog-friendly Daytona Beach and included one of those shops, Brownie’s Dog Boutique. At the time, it was Daytona’s hippest dog boutique, owned by Eddie James and Alvin Almodovar. It was inspired by the community’s beloved hound of the 1940s and early 1950s, Brownie.
The shop told the canine’s story. After two years in business, it closed last spring. A life-size bronze statue honoring Brownie was dedicated June 12, 2018, along the Sweetheart Trail in Riverfront Park, and carries on the spirit of the town’s beloved hound.
Brownie’s story began in 1940. On a sunny day, a sandy-brown dog wandered into the Daytona Cab Company. Brownie was always referred as “a good dog” and the cab drivers and merchants took care of Brownie for his 14 years. Tourists and locals donated to Brownie’s bank account. Every year, the citizens of Daytona voted to pay for Brownie’s dog license, which was always No. 1.
Daytona Beach News-Journal outdoors writer Fred Langworthy penned a column on Feb. 13, 1949, in which he wrote of Brownie as one who “numbers his friends among the thousands while his enemies are none.”
He continued with describing Daytona Beach’s beloved dog as “fat as butter and quite healthy due to the care taken of him by his many friends — taximen, bartenders, waitresses, police and scores of others,” and added, “As long as he lives Brownie will never want for food, water, shelter and kindness. And after he’s gone he will be missed on Beach St. and Orange Ave.”
Langworthy also noted, “A busy community which takes time out to give a beloved pet a pat and a kind word is a good community. It’s a healthy sign, and a wholesome one.”
Brownie passed away in 1954. A Nov. 2, 1954, newspaper article in the Daytona Beach Morning Journal shows photos of Daytona Cab Company taxi drivers serving as his pallbearers. They carried a casket with the dog’s body to his final resting place. The mayor gave the eulogy. Although it was against the law to bury anything in Riverside Park, local government officials made an exception. The community adored this dog and wanted to memorialize their beloved pup.
To this day, many people recall their time with Brownie. Some remember him as a magical or healing dog. Some shared their memories of the pup with the former dog boutique owners.
“’’When I was a little girl, if I didn’t feel well, I’d sit with Brownie,’” Almodovar recalled a customer sharing her memories of Brownie with him.
But the story of Brownie isn’t about a street dog.
“It’s about remembering a time that was different. People tell stories about their family and how Brownie fit in,” Almodovar said, “It was a simple time and wholesome and very significant for the town. It wasn’t a dog — it was a symbol of a time.”
“That’s a different world than we live in today where we don’t notice anything wrong with our phones walking around,” James reminded me, “It’s us, us, us, 24/7. We’re the star of our own reality.”
Decades later, a statue now immortalizes a good dog. By nature, dogs love their humans unconditionally. Brownie’s story reminds us to practice kindness and find the good around us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.