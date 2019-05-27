The Business and Professional Women of Charlotte County held its luncheon, at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, in Port Charlotte, on Tuesday, May 21. New officers were installed, followed by presentations by a loan officer, and an underwriter. A 50/50 raffle was held, and lunch was served. For more information on The Business and Professional Women of Charlotte County, visit: bpwccfl.org.

