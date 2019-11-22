Cameron Mathison is cancer- free! After a whirlwind fall that saw the actor diagnosed with renal cancer after tests found a mass on his kidney, he’s now recovering and back at work on Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family, as well as starring in a new holiday movie for the network, “The Christmas Club” (Nov. 27) with Elizabeth Mitchell.
“I feel pretty good,” Mathison said. “Cancer-free and just healing up.”
As for his new film, the concept is one that can be traced back through the past century.
“(Christmas Clubs are) basically an opportunity to help people save money for Christmas gifts for their loved ones, so people get together, and they join the Christmas Club. Everybody tries to contribute and raise money — and maybe some people would be raising more money than others — and then they divvy up the money so that they can all buy nice gifts for their loved ones,” explained Mathison.
“It’s a sweet sort of act of charity for some, and then for others it’s a nice opportunity to be able to get nicer gifts than maybe they would have previously been able to get for their loved ones.”
Mathison has a memorable story about a gift he once gave.
“I remember being a kid, and I was maybe like 10. I was really big into the rock group, Kiss, at the time. I had a paper route and I saved my own money and I bought my own Christmas gifts, even at that age, and I remember a Christmas gift that I bought for my dad.
“He had this new car, and it had an eight-track player in the car. I remember how ridiculous it was that for my dad’s Christmas gift, I got him a Kiss album for his car purely so that I could listen to it. It was like the worst gift giving because it was purely selfishly motivated. ... I was just so mixed up in my own little Kiss world. I’m still in like paralysis thinking about how bad and selfish a gift that was. That’s one gift that stands out.”
When asked about his Christmas plans this year, Mathison paints a beautiful picture.
“We’ll be in Colorado this year. It’s where I have so many great memories. Christmas Eve, we go ice skating at this unbelievably gorgeous skating rink in the middle of the mountains. You feel like you’re in the Alps. It’s so beautiful, it’s almost like sensory overload.
“We read ‘The Night Before Christmas’ and we read a story called ‘The Gift of the Magi,’ and then we read a story called ‘The Happy Prince’. Then, of course, Santa comes. We get the kids in bed.”
Mathison said when the kids wake up, the family plays a Christmas album as the see the tree together for the first time. “We open one gift at a time, which takes hours. I mean, it’s so ridiculous, we take a break and eat and then go back to it. We really want it to last as long as possible and have everybody be focused on the people opening gifts. It can be a meaningful moment. That’s what Christmas is like.”
