PUNTA GORDA — Ryan Ingram was setting things on fire at home before he went to Gator Camp.
“I tried to homeschool him, and he tried to set the carpet on fire,” said his father, Brian Ingram. “He got physical with my ex. She was trying to make him do his work, and it was pretty rough. To see him now, and the kid he was then, it’s two different people.”
Ryan, 13, graduated from Gator Wilderness Camp School in May after 15 months and three days in the program for troubled boys. The school is located on a sprawling 250-acre property on Farabee Road in southern Charlotte County. The school serves boys ages 10 to 15 years old who are struggling in their families, schools and communities.
Camp Director Greg Kanagy said the boys who come to Gator Wilderness Camp are “good kids at heart, who have often had some difficult experiences in home and the community.”
Often they’ve had experiences they view as failures, and they need an opportunity to gain confidence and the desire to learn and succeed. They do that by living in log cabins, cooking over fires, planning and budgeting their own camping trips, and getting one-on-one counseling and tutoring.
Living in groups with two “chiefs” supervising around 10 boys, whenever there’s a problem, the boys are forced to “stick into” the issue.
“When a conflict comes up in the group, we stop whatever we’re doing and we talk about that problem until we bring it to resolution,” Kanagy said. “We talk a lot with boys about learning to talk about our problems instead of acting out.”
“I’m just not going to try.”
Ryan chose to come to Gator Camp after being kicked out of his private school. But when he first arrived, he didn’t want much to do with it.
He said his thoughts at the time were, “I’m just not going to try; I’m going to get kicked out.”
“When he came to camp, he was pretty much a quiet young man, not wanting to play instruments, not wanting to sing, not wanting to do too much of that,” said Family Worker Melissa Bergey. “He wouldn’t accept the word no. He didn’t listen to his dad, didn’t do too much of anything at home. He fought with his sister all the time.”
Ingram said he thinks a lot of Ryan’s issues arose over problems with his mother, who he said would “tear down” everything Ingram tried to build with his kids.
“She just tore down everything I would try to make,” he said. “To this day, they don’t even go around her, but if they were, it would still be the same thing. It was a hard road with him. They love their mother, but they also know what the situation is there.”
Ingram brought Ryan to counseling, but said it didn’t help. The counselor couldn’t understand what the problem was, because Ryan did well there but still acted out at home.
Even when his father warned him his behavior could be setting him on a road toward prison, Ryan just shrugged it off.
“It just made me want to do it more,” he said. “I didn’t really think about it. Sometimes it would get to my head, and I would just brush it off and keep doing bad things.”
Transformation
But after a few weeks at camp, Ryan began to change. He started participating.
“I realized that not trying is harder than trying to be bad,” he said. “And then I kind of just fell into all the spirit and stuff.”
Bergey said a few weeks after being at camp, she was sitting behind him and he was singing and dancing in his seat during a music session.
“And that just warmed my heart from one young man who didn’t want to sing and didn’t want to have anything to do with it to really getting into camp and into the process,” she said.
He built relationships with the other campers, and felt seen and heard by the chiefs and the group.
“You could voice your opinion, and that opinion would be told to the group,” he said. “The group would figure out how to have your opinion matter, and they would just take care of you.”
Kanagy said the boys come to camp to help themselves but also to learn to help others.
“We teach them the tools to be able to problem solve in their own lives but also to be able to help the other members of the group and then make that same application to home and to school,” he said.
At home, he started doing more to help around the house and taking responsibility for things.
“I could see the first time he came home for his home visit, I could already see a different child,” Ingram said. “It progressed each time... a different kid, better and better every time.”
Ryan said after his first home visit, he felt like he was already good enough, but each time after, he saw he could do better.
“I saw I could do better, instead of doing the minimum,” he said. “And then I just kind of went overboard with that.”
His sister, Harleigh, 15, agrees.
“Before camp, all it was was fight, fight, fight,” she said. “We didn’t get along at all. As home visits progressed, each and every one was different. It was a big difference. We still fight like siblings, but now it’s like nitpicks.”
The road to graduation
Boys are ready to graduate from camp when they’ve gone through three phases. Kanagy said in the first phase, they’re causing more problems than their solving. In the second, it’s about half and half. By the final phase, they are solving more problems than they are creating.
“He’s putting back into the group what he would have taken out early in his camp stay,” Kanagy said.
A few months before graduating, Ryan became a leader of the group, which involves solving problems and “being an example to younger campers.”
Ingram said he was proud that once Ryan became a leader, he stayed that way, whereas some boys become leaders but after a few days, they aren’t leaders any longer.
When Ryan graduated, Ingram cried.
“I was very proud of him,” he said. “I love him more than I can explain, both of my children... I think he understands in his mind what he’s got to do and is going to be something. That’s all I want in this whole world is them to grow up to be somebody. I want them to be productive in life and have a good life and not just ask, ‘Do you want fries with this order?’”
Kanagy said including the current campers, Gator Camp has had 170 boys pass through the program. Their graduations make all the hard work and effort worthwhile.
“There is a lot of reward in seeing a boy learn to have the courage to face difficult problems and questions in his life and solve them and be successful in home, school, and the community,” he said.
In the fall, Ryan will return to Faith Community Christian Academy in Arcadia.
