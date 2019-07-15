By Ben Leonard
Tamp Bay Times
ST. PETERSBURG — Across the world, nations stamp coins in bright colors and shapes. Now the U.S. Mint is searching for avant-garde artists to bring that kind of panache to American own coins and medals.
It found one of those artists in Steven Kenny, a St. Petersburg illustrator-turned-painter who was inspired by Salvador Dalí. He’s gone from designing an album cover for the band Journey to the kind of surrealist whose paintings hang in galleries all over the world.
Commercial art just wasn’t fulfilling, he said. So he turned to the avant-garde.
“You can’t get as personal with commercial work,” he said.
Now Kenny, 56, has the chance to turn his art into history. He was recently named one of the 27 artists taking part in the U.S. Mint’s Artistic Infusion Program.
Kenny, who lives in St. Petersburg with his wife of 10 years and former high school sweetheart Diohn Brancaleoni, submitted his first design in March, his second on July 7 and expects to submit his last this week.
The U.S. Mint is looking for artists to design a new Congressional medal, a dollar coin and maybe even a commemorative coin, said agency spokesman Michael White.
Kenny can’t say much about his actual designs because they’ll stay under wraps until the Mint selects the winners. His goal was to incorporate his surrealist style without “getting too crazy.”
For inspiration, he said the U.S. Mint showed him some of the innovative new currencies being designed and minted elsewhere. U.S. officials showed him an example: a French silver coin featuring a prominent blue hand, which was named the 2014 “Coin of the Year” by World Coin News.
The Mint also showed him a new shape that has piqued his interest: A dome-shaped coin, which means one side is slightly raised, so it looks like a slight dome.
The U.S. rolled out a dome-shaped silver dollar coin in 2014 to commemorate the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., and recently did so to honor this month’s 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.
The Mint said it believes the designs are more than just “simple illustrations on small metal discs.” They also express America’s values and heritage and help tell the nation’s story. The Artistic Infusion Program was established in 2003 to “enrich and invigorate the nation’s coin and medal designs,” White wrote in a statement.
A trained illustrator, Kenny’s work has appeared in Time Magazine, on Celestial Seasoning tea boxes and he even created the cover of the 1996 Journey album ”The Journey Continues.” But to him, illustration was never as fulfilling as fine art.
He graduated from the Rhode Island School of Design in 1984, where he studied illustration. There, he discovered surrealism.
That style of art spoke to his childhood, when he never felt comfortable painting things “in a straightforward kind of way.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.