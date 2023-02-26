If you couldn’t afford Tampa tickets for their No Filter Tour, you didn’t miss the best of The Rolling Stones.


Rus Anderson

Rus Anderson as Rocket Man Elton John.
Garth and Shania

Sometimes tribute artists — like Kip Sweeny’s Garth Brooks and Val Hnasko’s Shania Twayne — perform together as stars who never actually shared a stage.
Full house at Gulf Theater

The Military Heritage Museum’s intimate Gulf Theater regularly sells out its many tribute shows every season.

Provided by the Gulf Theater
Sharon Owens as Barbra

Sharon Owens as Barbra Streisand. She is the only Streisand in the multimillion-dollar Las Vegas tribute series Legends in Concert.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments