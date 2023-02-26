If you couldn’t afford Tampa tickets for their No Filter Tour, you didn’t miss the best of The Rolling Stones.
Visibly subdued at the loss of drummer Charlie Watts, the granddads of rock weren’t what they used to be.
But The U.S. Stones are.
Doug Baird, Jagger stand-in for the tribute band, is so close to the real deal that security once had to rescue him from fans who leapt on his back while he strutted through an audience.
Punta Gorda’s Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum brings their show here, affordably.
WHAT IS A TRIBUTE?
Even if your favorite stars split up long ago, suffered untimely ends, have grown awkwardly long in the tooth or never actually appeared on stage together, you can still enjoy them in a tribute act.
Tributes specialize in one performer or group, perfecting their musicianship, vocals and appearance, costume changes and all.
They usually focus on one era, rather than a career-spanning discography.
They have their own groupies and often tour internationally.
Sometimes — like Kip Sweeny’s Garth Brooks and Val Hnasko’s Shania Twayne — they perform together as stars who never actually shared a stage.
Tribute artists can make more by honoring icons than they can by being themselves.
According to Jonathan Elgart, Maximum Bands’ senior booking agent for Gulf Theater, musicians in Florida’s cover bands (which perform a variety of music) make about $125 per four-hour gig, while a tribute act can gross over $2,000 for a 90-minute show.
Sharon Owens began her career in Los Angeles dinner theater, sometimes caricaturing Barbra Streisand in over-the-top jest. Her friends liked the act so well they urged her to specialize in it.
“Oh, people don’t do that for a living,” she demurred. But then she did exactly that, becoming the only Streisand in the multimillion-dollar Vegas tribute series Legends in Concert.
She admitted, “There was a time in my life when I just wanted to be Sharon and not Barbra anymore. But I came to realize that I make much more money as Barbra than Sharon can.”
At Gulf Theater, Southwest Florida’s affordable hidden gem, you can see her and other soundalike lookalikes including Almost ABBA, Alter Eagles, Beach Buoys, Chicago Rewired and Meet Loaf.
Members of our retiree population might never have seen the Beatles in concert, but Gulf Theater tribute bands can carry them back in time to relive what they never experienced in the first place.
NIGHTS AT THE MUSEUM
Tributes weren’t always the presence they are in Gulf Theater today.
The first season’s ticket sales of 2,000 have exploded, soon to top 24,000 tickets sold in four seasons that included a pandemic and a hurricane.
The theater’s shows are now more than 90% tributes because people love them. They nearly always sell out.
Museum Executive Director Gary Butler remembered, “The vision of the theater’s role within the museum was a place providing impactful experiences utilizing live performances, music, lectures, ceremonies and documentaries leveraging U.S. heritage and history.
“We entered the 2019-2020 season with a Veterans Day concert with minimal improvements to the theater, as most funds had gone into the galleries. The theater still had 1990s technology, carpeting and no hand rails.
“Fortunately for us, a couple of new visitors that day, Su Miscia and Dave Martens, saw the theater’s potential and the need for upgrades, and two weeks later gifted the museum $100,000 to make the improvements. As a result of this and other donations to improve the theater, it now has excellent audiovisual and lighting technology, a dedicated sound technician, a new stage and orchestra pit, and, importantly, hand rails.
“Excess proceeds from the theater’s musical shows support the museum’s other core functions, including the galleries and visitor activity areas, youth programs, and veterans’ initiatives.”
Theater manager Isaac James, a concert pianist active in theater all his life, immediately saw the former lecture hall’s 247 seats as a performing arts center for genres from classical to rock.
But when Gulf Theater launched its first season, it staged only a few tribute acts.
Although he’d grown up on the music of tributes, James wasn’t sure about the Rolling Stones for a Punta Gorda audience.
Today, Gulf Theater rocks not just with The U.S. Stones, but also with extravaganzas like Destiny of Rock (Styx and Boston sharing the stage); Fire Lake, a Bob Seger tribute; and Betty Atchison as Cher, with thigh-high black leather boots and her own black hair cascading over a costume leaving little to the imagination.
“We provide this entertainment to the community so they don’t have to go to Sarasota or Fort Myers,” said James. “Many of them walk here every weekend, bring dinner and have a cocktail on the veranda from our full bar, and see the show.
“When they leave, they’re in awe. It makes them feel young again.”
Now in their seventies, John and Lin Coyle of Punta Gorda grew up on classic rock. They saw the original Fleetwood Mac and the Eagles before frontman Glenn Frey died.
But recently, after two bucket-list concerts in a row — Billy Joel at the Hard Rock and Bruce Springsteen at Amalie Arena — they conceded that their days of big-arena shows are over.
“That’s okay,” Lin said. “Even after seeing the originals, or the same tributes in other venues, we’ve never been disappointed at Gulf Theater. The shows are outstanding.”
And the prices are reasonable. Springsteen seats cost $200 each; Joel seats, $300. Gulf Theater tickets fall in the $35-to-$45 range.
After a friend gifted Tom and Sheila McDonough their first-ever Gulf Theater tribute tickets, to Beatlemaniax-USA, they were hooked. They took in six shows in 2022 and twice as many this year. Next year, they’re buying the whole season and won’t go anywhere else for shows.
“The crowd really gets into the shows, singing along, even throwing beach balls in the Jimmy Buffett tribute,” Tom said,
Sandy and Frank Lentz of North Port had been going to Barbara B. Mann in Fort Myers for 15 years.
“But seats there are getting expensive,” Sandy said. “And we like Gulf Theater much better. It’s an intimate theater where you can actually see the guitar and piano fingering.”
Elton John doppelganger Rus Anderson is likely the only artist who’s played the theater’s concert grand upside down and with his feet. Sir Elton himself chose Anderson as a young body double in the promo for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.
The Lentzes said, “We thought the kid who played Elton John was better than Elton John!”
‘TRIBUTES ARE A THING NOW’
Led by president/CEO Rich Rubin, Maximum Bands is a full-service national booking agency representing 400 acts, 85% of them tributes, several Legends in Concert alums and 140 acts based in Florida, one of the top four states for tributes.
“Tributes are so much a thing now,” said senior booking agent Jonathan Elgart.
“When tributes started 25 years ago, it used to be almost funny, like playing dress up. But somewhere along the line, ‘dress up’ turned into, hey, even if the original artists are still alive, they can’t jump around like they used to. Tributes, we learned, could really deliver a performance like when stars were young.”
He said more venues are hiring tributes as main acts because Jimmy Buffett costs $2 million.’
“Now more artists are doing multiple tributes, like I do Billy Joel, Barry Manilow, Neil Diamond and Elton John. They’re diversifying so they can be used more.
“And as Rich Rubin and I say, ‘Older people are getting younger now.’ Demand for crooner tributes like Sinatra and doo-wop groups is giving way to 1960s to 1980s rock, as well as today’s Bruno Mars, Adele, Lady Gaga.”
Elgart said he doesn’t think the tribute world is going to die out.
“There’s always demand for affordable timeless music. It’s become an industry because of the artists, their dedication to their craft and their respect for the originals.
“This isn’t Halloween anymore.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.