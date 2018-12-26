PLACIDA — Capt. Marian Schneider launched eco-tourism and recreational kayaking in Charlotte County and now hopes to teach others to take the helm of their own lives.
“What I wanted in this book is to inspire someone who has a dream or a passion to follow it,” Schneider said of her newly published memoir, “There’s a Captain in You,” available on Amazon for $15.99.
“There’s a captain in everyone,” she said.
In December 2013, Schneider, now 75, decided to close Grande Tours, situated on Coral Creek at the junction of the Boca Grande Causeway and Gasparilla Road.
Rather than selling the business, her love and her legacy, Schneider described herself as having a one-day, eight-hour garage sale, selling kayaks and everything else that had been Grande Tours. Then she sold the property.
“It was time; you just kind of know when it’s time,” she said, wistfully. “It was my legacy, my name, so I decided to have a garage sale and sell everything.”
In the early 1990s, she opened Grande Tours, starting out with a pontoon boat, in a cottage in The Fishery complex from Eunice Albritton, whose father built the Fishery into a hub of commercial fishing in the 1930s until the 1990s. Schneider divided the cottage, half for her business and half as her home.
“(Placida) is not home any more,” said Schneider, who now spends most of the year in her northern Georgia home and only returns to Placida three months of the year. “The only thing that gives me peace is that I experience this area at the best it will ever be.”
The cover of her memoir is a photo of a 12-year-old Schneider with a 125-pound tarpon she caught on a live pinfish with her father, Dick Schneider, taken on the deck of his boat, “The Flamingo.” She grew up half in Boca Grande and half at her father’s citrus groves in Central Florida. Like her father, Schneider’s heart was rooted in the mangroves on Boca Grande and Placida.
In 1991, Schneider attended a wildlife conference in Fort Myers that introduced her to the term “ecotourism.” It was a revelation.
“I couldn’t get home fast enough and get a sign up in my office that said ecotourism,” she said. “That was the answer for what I wanted to do. My father instilled in me preservation, conservation and education. He said, ‘If you teach people to love something, they will protect it.’ “
For a long time, Schneider and former Charlotte County Commissioner Sue Dudley were among the few who could pronounce the word, much less see the value of ecotourism in Charlotte County. In 1993, Schneider bought eight kayaks, introducing recreational kayaking to the county. And in 2015, the Charlotte Harbor Visitor and Convention Bureau as its inductee that year into its Tourism Hall of Fame and as a “Pioneer of Ecotourism.”
“We had thousands come through (Grande Tours), she said. In part, her memoir traces the growth and popularity of eco-tourism in Charlotte County. “Whenever I see a kayak on a top of a car, I think how I help start that.”
Former Charlotte tourism director Lorah Steiner described Schneider as a fearless and relentless defender of the environment.
Prior to launching Grande Tours, Schneider was educated in medical technology at the University of Miami and worked as a laboratory specialist. She was led to Zambia working for a bush hospital of a Catholic mission and teaching Zambians to staff their own lab.
“All my life, still today, I’ve been so blessed with things by wonderful things coming to me,” Schneider said. She described her experience in Zambia teaching her the determination needed to accomplish whatever she wanted to accomplish.
“There was no such thing as you couldn’t do it; you’d just go out and do it,” Schneider recalled. That is one lesson she hopes readers of her memoir will discover in themselves.
