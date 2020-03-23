We’re all doing a lot of hand-washing these days, making soap, antibacterial wipes and hand sanitizers the must-have accessories for spring.
So, we shouldn’t be too surprised there are plenty of fashionable options out there from containers to designer micro bags to carry or store them. They range from $8 to more than $2,000. The issue may be finding supplies to fill them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.