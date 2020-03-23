We’re all doing a lot of hand-washing these days, making soap, antibacterial wipes and hand sanitizers the must-have accessories for spring.

So, we shouldn’t be too surprised there are plenty of fashionable options out there from containers to designer micro bags to carry or store them. They range from $8 to more than $2,000. The issue may be finding supplies to fill them.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments