It was a comforting feeling for former “One Tree Hill” stars Torrey DeVitto and Chad Michael Murray to reconnect on the Vancouver set of Hallmark’s endearing film “Write Before Christmas” (8 p.m. Nov. 17).
“To show up on set with a friendly face that you’ve known for years … it’s so comforting. It just makes it so much easier to go to work,” Murray says.
The Hallmark original centers around fate and shares the story of a woman named Jessica (DeVitto) who has this idea of what Christmas should be, so she takes five holiday cards that were meant for her then-boyfriend (now her ex) and sends them to the five most important people in her life. One of the recipients is her former music teacher, whose son Luke (Murray) happens to stumble upon the card.
“This story for me really sits in fate, and their relationship was fated from the card, from the decision that she made,” Murray says, and then relates the impact of a positive message to life in general.
“The kind gestures that we give out — they go so underappreciated. It can be as simple as the dollar that you give to somebody on the off-ramp who needs a meal, to giving someone clothes or a blanket, or a simple hello or a simple thank-you, or a God bless you, or whatever it may be. Just showing that there’s goodness and love and joy in the world. …You get so caught up in your daily activities that we forget the simple things, you know? To look up and to take in the stars. To just breathe the fresh air. To give somebody a hug.”
Both fate and simple acts of kindness are welcome messages that are threaded throughout the film. “Those positive effects can really have a chain reaction, and I believe that the positive effects that you see in this film have a chain reaction to lead to more and more positivity,” Murray adds.
Rounding out the cast in “Write Before Christmas” are Grant Show (Melrose Place, Dynasty) Lolita Davidovich (How to Get Away With Murder) and Drew Seeley (Glory Daze).
“I think that there’s something to be said about the people that Hallmark continues to bring in, and also the content that a lot of people choose to want to put out. I think this world needs more feel-good films. It just does,” Murray says.
“Sometimes it’s just nice to put on the television and have some feel-good, go on the journey, and get the nostalgia vibe and the good feelings. I think that the world needs more of that. Hallmark has a way of picking and choosing good people, and I know that from the few [films] that I’ve done, I’ve been very blessed. It’s always a great experience, always a great set, a great vibe.”
