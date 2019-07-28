This past Friday, our existing board, along with its newest members joining us in September, met for their annual board retreat. Board retreats are vital to the existence of any nonprofit entity, and this one was particularly important to us. Under the excellent moderation of Dorothy Strunk (past chairwoman of the PG Chamber and all-around amazing human being!), those gathered together reviewed the path of the Chamber and its future endeavors.
Needless to say, there were very engaging discussions that led to some additional great ideas. Our committee structure for 2019/2020 has been empowered and emboldened, with Elaine Martin and Hazel Klossner taking on a new role as joint chairs of a Tourism Committee that will focus on supporting Charlotte County tourism efforts and showcasing our city and area as a great destination. Alexia Martin takes the reins as chair of our Resource Development Committee – a group focused on bringing new, refreshing programs to our program of work, such as the Chamber Feud happening this week. June Amara will head up a brand-new committee, made up of our Platinum Sponsors and immediate past chairs. With no reference to her own window treatment business, this committee will be the Board SHADE committee – offering advice, support and input to our regular agenda items. We are heading into an even more invigorated and purposeful year, under Deb Trenholm’s chairwomanship, but it goes without saying, the incredible contributions of Melanie Markel as chair for this ending year have laid the path to our future success – for which we thank her from the bottom of our heart! Following the retreat, the fun continued for those who could at the Escape Rooms, where I am pleased to confirm ALL of them got out in one piece, laughing all the way!
Tonight starts the latest PG Chamber venture that was launched as a fun team-building exercise, loosely (very loosely) based on the TV hit show "Family Feud." On two nights (Tuesday, July 30 and Thursday, Aug. 1) — both starting at 5 p.m., 12 business teams are going to compete with each other, vying to be the Chamber Feud champions of 2019. The venue is the PG Woman’s Club, located at 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. On each evening, spectators will witness the chaos of teams, eliminating each other by giving the craziest answers to the questions posed at them. Each night, two teams (those with the highest scores) will travel on to the semi-finals and final to be held at the end of August. Entry to this public event is a mere $2, with beverages for a donation. Come along to support your favorite team or just come for the laughs! Here are the competing teams: Chapman Insurance Group, Chelsea Place Senior Care, Erin Catron & Company, Friendly Floors, Hessler Floor Coverings, Key West Express, Re/Max Anchor Realty, Punta Gorda Police Department, State Farm Insurance (Kathy Nash), Florida Southwestern State College, Exit Coast Realty and Guardianship Management Services. Anything can and will happen on the night! You just can’t pay entertainment like this!
On Wednesday, we invite you to join us for a Tri-Chamber Ribbon Cutting for the Boys and Girls Club of Charlotte County, located at 21450 Gibraltar Drive, Port Charlotte (Unit 10) at 5:30 p.m. If you are attending, kindly RSVP to 941-639-3720.
John R. Wright is President of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.