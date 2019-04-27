At the recent cadet meeting of the Civil Air Patrol’s Charlotte County Composite Squadron, the outgoing cadet commander, Capt. Samuel Greisiger, welcomed Cadet 1st Lt. Autumn Rhodes as the new commander during the Change of Command Ceremony.
The Change of Command is a time-honored ceremony designed to mark the occasion when the responsibility of command is passed to the incoming commander. It is one of the most formal ceremonies conducted.
Cadet 1st Lt. Rhodes is a 2018 Jack Kent Cooke Young Scholar and has a distinguished background including selection as a “Back to Space” student ambassador where she has spent the last six months teaching preschoolers about space education, a Group 5 Cadet Advisory Council vice chair, an Experimental Aircraft Association volunteer, and plays the French horn and trumpet in the Wind Ensemble and Jazz Band. She attends Dunbar Middle School in the talented and gifted program maintaining a 4.0 and all of this is in addition to enhancing her skills in the Civil Air Patrol.
In addition to the time honored Change of Command Ceremony, there were several other distinguished promotions.
While there are many youth-oriented programs in America today, CAP’s cadet program is unique in that it uses aviation as a cornerstone. All cadets participate in a variety of activities, gain rank and increased recognition through the program. This structured program is divided into 16 segments called achievements, each involving study and performance in the five program areas: leadership, aerospace education, physical fitness, moral leadership and activities.
Upon completion of each achievement, the cadet earns increased responsibility, decorations, awards, eligibility for national and international special activities, and opportunities for both flight and academic scholarships, all designed to develop leadership qualities.
Civil Air Patrol is the Congressional Gold Medal winning Auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, celebrating its 77th year of serving America. Needed tax-deductible donations may be sent to Charlotte Squadron, 28000 A-21 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, Florida 33982-2452.
Second Lt. Donna Jablonski is assistant public affairs officer for the Charlotte Squadron. For information, contact her at 609-744-4664 or visit Gocivilairpatrol.com. Information is also available at http://fl051.flwg.us and www.facebook.com/capfl051.
