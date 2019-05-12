Michelangelo’s fresh start
When patrons drift away in disappointment, it can take years for a restaurant to win them back.
In the estimation of one Trip-Advisor reviewer, Michelangelo’s Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant in North Port went “from 2 to 5 stars in a year.”
He wasn’t quite right, though.
It didn’t take that long.
In just seven months under new owners, Michelangelo’s nailed a North Port Sun Readers’ Choice first place for best Italian restaurant and second place for pizza in a market piled high with pies.
“We are thrilled to accept these awards,” said its new co-owner, French-trained Chef Carlos Vera. “We work very hard to provide authentic Italian food and great service; there’s a lot of love in our kitchen. And we’re aiming for even better.”
Long in the hands of a family with multiple Italian restaurants in Long Island and Florida, Michelangelo’s is its new owners’ only venture and the focus of all their efforts.
Sarasota chefs Vera and Julio Enguiano — who specializes in hand-tossed pizza — along with a third co-owner, Vera’s stepson Tim Edbrooke, take great pride in the transformation of Michelangelo’s.
Chef Carlos brings 35 years’ food-and-beverage experience at world-class hotels including Hyatt and Ritz-Carlton, and restaurants including Commander’s Palace in New Orleans.
“That’s the kind of food I come from,” he said. “But any place can be 5 stars. It doesn’t have to be expensive. The most important part is to make sure the food is good, the service is good and the place is clean.”
You’ll see similarities to the old menu, especially in the wide variety of gourmet pies, from eggplant parm to pesto and barbecued chicken, all still available by the slice, often as part of lunch specials.
But it’s the extensive list of southern Italian entrees that helped Michelangelo’s win its blue ribbon. There are chicken or veal parmigiana, Francaise and picatta, as well as many pasta variations with house-made sauces.
Although Chef Carlos didn’t want to change the menu that customers counted on, change will come.
“Little by little I’m implementing specials to try out,” he said. “Now we have traditional 4-ounce arancini (rice balls), provolone wedges and a classic salad — The Wedge — that people will look at and say, ‘Whoa!’”
The walls have not only a light new coat of paint, but also artwork appropriate for the restaurant’s name. When Sarasota painter Jim Wilson noted how bare his friends’ walls looked, he remedied the situation by hanging his own colorful abstracts and pizza peels mounted on glossy five-tone panels.
“We love what we do, and we want everyone who comes to our restaurant to have a great dining experience,” said Chef Carlos. “Eat, relax, enjoy, eat more and then come back soon!”
Michelangelo’s ($-$$), 941-426-0044, 1091 S. Toledo Blade Blvd (Publix Plaza), is open Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday to 10 p.m.
Give back to your favorite bartender
It’s a gift, pure and simple.
Your favorite bartender has your drink of choice poured before you even sit down. She always warms you with her smile and, if you’re new, makes you feel instantly at home. The joint wouldn’t be the same without her.
That’s how everyone at Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 felt when veteran bartender Cathy Wieder, who’d spent half her life under its tiki on the river, announced she was taking a bar manager position with Chef Keith Meyer at Trabue in downtown Punta Gorda.
The Elks threw three farewell parties for her. Her first day at Trabue, 30 regulars were there waiting for her while she learned the POS system.
Mere months later came the crushing news that Trabue was for sale, all of its staff out of work.
Bouncing back, Wieder quickly made herself indispensable to Hunker-Down Deck customers like Marilyn Smith-Mooney and co-workers like bartender Krissy Chenault at Hurricane Charley’s in Punta Gorda, where she’s worked since 2017.
On Christmas Eve 2018, Wieder got more crushing news: a diagnosis of stage 3 cancer.
Smith-Mooney and Chenault recently scheduled a May 17 fundraiser to assist with their friend’s mounting medical expenses, only partially covered through Hurricane Charley’s medical insurance.
The evening, starting with a $10 chicken and pork barbecue dinner from 6 to 8 p.m., will include live and silent auctions, Chinese auctions, 50/50 raffles and live music by local band American Made.
Monetary donations may be made at Hurricane Charley’s, with checks payable to Krissy Chenault or Marilyn Smith-Mooney, adding “Cathy Wieder Fundraiser” to the memo line.
Donations may also be made via Hurricane Charley’s Cathy Wieder Fundraiser page at www.facebook.com/donate/915858638584880/
Hurricane Charley’s Raw Bar & Grill ($$), 941-639-9695, is at 300 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage.
